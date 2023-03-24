Joker 2 Filming at Donald Trump Jury Location (Report)

New set photos have revealed the next filming location for Joker: Folie à Deux will be at a courthouse currently in the news due to Donald Trump's indictment case.

Production recently began on Joker: Folie à Deux - the sequel to the 2019 DC masterpiece that earned Joaquin Phoenix a "Best Actor" Oscar for the titular role. This time around, Phoenix's Arthur Fleck will be joined by Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the musical follow-up.

Filming got underway in November 2022 ahead of Joker 2's October 2024 release date, while set photos have offered the first look at Gaga's Harley Quinn. As of now, it currently remains unclear when the DC sequel will wrap up production.

Joker 2 to Film at Donald Trump-Related Location

According to the New York Post, Joker: Folie à Deux will film scenes this weekend (March 24 to 26) with fake explosions, around 700 protesters, and potentially Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn outside the Manhattan Criminal Court.

The New York City courthouse has recently been in the news as a jury verdict is awaited on the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump for paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels back in 2016.

Despite anticipation surrounding the imminent verdict, the courthouse surroundings are said to be quiet ahead of the shoot that News Nation's Robert Sherman claims will involve Lady Gaga, although he may just be speculating on that front.

The Joker sequel crew reportedly arrived at the courthouse on Wednesday (March 22) with trailers and equipment.

Signs confirmed shooting will take place on Saturday and Sunday (March 25 and 26) over several blocks of street parking.

Funnily enough, CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reported in 2019 that Trump held a rare White House screening of the original Joker at the time of release. A senior official claimed the former President enjoyed the DC Oscar winner.

Joker Goes to Trial in DC Sequel

Chances are the courthouse scene will be Arthur Fleck's trial for the murders he committed in Joker, including that of Robert De Niro's Murray Franklin. After Fleck managed to start a huge social uprising in that movie, it's no surprise his trial would bring countless protesters and be a controversial topic.

If Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn will actually be involved, perhaps she will be among the protesters and a follower of Joker. Maybe will even be behind the explosions in question which could land her a place alongside Joaquin Phoenix's villain in Arkham Asylum where much of the DC musical will supposedly take place.

Apart from the ending that saw Fleck's movement kick into gear, Joker was fairly light on special effects and action, with little to be seen in the way of explosions. So, it's a surprise to hear the sequel is already filming scenes with hundreds of protesters and massive explosions planned.

But this isn't the first indication of fans seeing some action in Joker 2 as a clip from the set saw Phoenix's Fleck sprinting down a street and getting hit by a car. Although, much like the original, Joker 2 will likely be light on action and more of a character piece, but perhaps there may be more thrills than the last go-around.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4, 2024.