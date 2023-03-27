Joker 2 Set Photo Teases Crazy Romance Between Harley Quinn & Joaquin Phoenix’s Villain

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn were seen in set photos from Joker: Folie à Deux as their romance ignites for the sequel.

Following Joker's Oscar-winning efforts in 2019, Joker 2 will add even more to the Clown Prince of Crime's lore by bringing in Oscar-nominee and Grammy-winner Lady Gaga to play his main squeeze from the comics, Dr. Harleen Quinzel.

Filming for the sequel has been ongoing since December, with Phoenix and Gaga being seen on set as they both embrace this classic comic-book duo in an R-rated live-action setting.

And while Gaga hasn't been seen in this Joker-centric story yet, fans are expecting that this version of the DC villain will eventually wind up with her most iconic romantic partner at some point.

Joker & Harley Quinn's Romance Lives in Joker 2

New set photos from Joker: Folie à Deux teased the upcoming romance between Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn.

The photo shows an issue of the Gotham Examiner with a picture of Harley on the cover page, also including an image of the Joker. The title of the article reads "Crazy in love" while the subtext under the Joker picture teases "Joker has a new love:"

Set photos also show Joaquin Phoenix in a less wild costume, as the titular villain dons a brown suit while walking down a crowded street.

Other photos shared separate looks at this same scene, one of which showed Harley Quinn locking lips with an undisclosed woman on the streets of Gotham:

Joker & Harley's Intense Love Coming in Joker 2

It's no surprise to see that Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will bring one of DC's most popular romances to life in Joker 2.

And with this sequel also reimagining the origin story for this romance by having Harley be a patient at Arkham Asylum, Joker 2 will bring something fresh that hasn't been seen in the decades that the Joker and Harley have been together.

It's still unclear how long it will take for this romance to develop on-screen in Joker 2, although it will likely be touched on quickly in the plot with both characters being locked up with one another.

And with set photos also showing off Lady Gaga's new version of the Harley Quinn costume, anticipation will continue to build for her upcoming storyline with the Clown Prince of Crime as well.

Joker: Folie à Deux is currently filming and will debut in theaters on October 4, 2024.