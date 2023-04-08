New Photos Reveal Lady Gaga Vs. Margot Robbie Harley Quinn Differences

A new high-quality photo from Joker: Folie à Deux showcases some of the visual differences between Lady Gaga's Harleen Quinzel and Margot Robbie's original take on the character.

Robbie first starred as the character in 2016's Suicide Squad and went on to be a part of Birds of Prey and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

Then, fans were blindsided by the announcement that Gaga had joined Todd Phillips' Joker sequel as none other than Harley Quinn herself. Given how off-kilter Joaquin Phoenix's previous movie was, this version of the character will undoubtedly be quite different.

Comparing Robbie and Gaga's Harley Quinns

Director Todd Phillips shared a new post on Instagram that not only celebrated the wrap of Joker: Folie à Deux but also provided fans with a new look at Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn who looks like an entirely different beast than Margot Robbie's version.

The director included a fresh look at Gaga as Harley, with her dark black eyeliner smeared, wearing a black outfit.

DC

For those looking to compare to Margot Robbie's Harleen, they couldn't be more different.

DC

While both are crazy, Robbie's take on the character comes off as more theatrical and bombastic based on her looks alone. She also feels more energetic.

On the other hand, Gaga feels as if she's deeply disturbed and on the brink of shattering into pieces at any point.

DC

Gaga was actually seen filming in full Harley Quinn attire only a few days ago. She wore a bright red outfit with the iconic black diamonds underneath her blazer.

When Robbie first took on the character, her outfit wasn't too close to Harley's usual look. When James Gunn's The Suicide Squad came around, she was given a new costume with the classic red and black color scheme.

Two Very Different Harley Quinns

Based on the looks alone, it seems evident that Margot Robbie's Harley is much more of a chaotic fun type of person. She just seems generally far more upbeat, even at her lowest moments.

While her character is plenty crazy, Gaga's version of her seems more demented and darkly disturbed—so, in other words, she is right at home for a Joker sequel.

It's not like Gaga's villain won't be fun. After all, it's been confirmed that parts of the movie will have musical elements, something that no doubt comes from Harley's fractured mind.

While Gaga may be hitting screens next year, it's unknown when Margot Robbie will take on the character again.

At the very least, new DC Studios co-lead James Gunn confirmed he would "for sure" be working with Robbie again. So, hopefully, that means plans are already in the works for her return.

In the meantime, fans should ready themselves for whatever insanity Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's fictional romance has in store.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4, 2024.