DC Officially Unveils the New Female Batman - And She Looks Great

DC K.O.: Knightfight # 3 gave a solid preview of what several female Batman sidekicks taking over from Bruce Wayne as Gotham's protector would look like. Created by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora for DC Comics, DC K.O.: Knightfight # 3 is the penultimate installment of the four-part miniseries tied to the DC K.O. event, which serves as a cosmic tournament where DC heroes duke it out for the fate of the Multiverse.

Following Batman's disqualification from the main tournament, Bruce was placed into a gauntlet by the Heart of Apokolips to push the Dark Knight to the limit by forcing him to fight twisted alternate-future versions of Batman from his Bat-Family legacy lineup. In Knightfight # 3, a panel showcasing alternate-future depictions of Bat-Family women taking over from Bruce Wayne was shown, revealing the likes of Barbara Gordon, Stephanie Brown, and Cassandra Cain.

DC Comics

The female Batman characters appear briefly as cameos in visions, tormenting the Caped Crusader by showing how corrupted versions of his former allies are tasked to kill him no matter what. They are shown among other male counterparts such as Batwing and Azrael.

Every Female Version of Batman Shown in DC K.O. Knightfight # 3

Barbara Gordon

DC Comics

Barbara Gordon is best known for becoming Batgirl and a close ally of Bruce Wayne. She is also Jim Gordon's daughter. DC K.O. Knightfight # 3 showed a stylized, alternate-future variant of Barbara as Batgirl, showing off a vibrant teal and cyan base for the bodysuit and cape while retaining the iconic Batman cowl complete with white lenses for her eyes.

DC Comics

While it closely resembles Batgirl's classic suit, it seems that this alternate-future version has a more tech forward Bat-suit that potentially has hologram tech and other advanced weaponry that could rival the original Dark Knight. The design is much sleeker and better than Bruce's because the story visualizes her as a better Batman in an alternate future.

Stephanie Brown

DC Comics

The latest DC Comics issue also showed an alternate future where Stephanie Brown took the mantle of Batman.

This alternate-future female variant of Batman shown in the pages of DC K.O.: Knightfight # 3 shows Stephanie Brown channeling her inner Spoiler by embracing the pink and black accents that give off a shadowy and mysterious vibe.

While the traditional Batman cowl is present, Brown adds her own stamp into the suit by showing a full-face mask which proves that she can hide her identity even from close allies. A closer look at Brown's utility belt also shows some of the Dark Knight's usual gadgets.

DC Comics

In DC lore, Brown is a vigilante known as Spoiler who targeted her corrupt dad by sabotaging his sinister schemes. At some point, she became Batgirl after Cassandra Cain passed the mantle to her.

Cassandra Cain

DC Comics

Cassandra Cain's alternate-future version of Batman shows off her classic sleek design as the DC heroine that mirrors her Batgirl suit. Similar to Stephanie Brown's costume, she also has a full-head mask with white lenses that covers her entire face and head. She sports a skin-tight leather bodysuit that allows for maximum mobility.

DC Comics

Cassandra Cain is the daughter of David Cain and Lady Shiva, making her one of, if not, the most skilled fighter in the Bat-Family. She became Batgirl after Batman and Oracle took her and gave their blessing for her to took the mantle.

What Are Other Notable Female Batman Versions In DC Lore?

DC Comics

Aside from the versions highlighted in Knightfight # 3, DC Comics also introduced other female counterparts of Batman from other Earths, most notably Batwoman of Earth-11 and The Drowned.

Batwoman of Earth 11 is the gender-swapped version of Batman who served as Gotham's protector and a founding member of her Earth's version of the Justice League, the Justice Guild. Her costume mirrors the classic Batsuit that has a Black bat-symbol, the traditional cape and cowl, and a grey suit.

DC Comics

An interesting take on a female Batman is The Drowned, a twisted villainous alternate version of the Dark Knight from the Dark Multiverse and a member of the Dark Knights (evil Batmen assembled by The Batman Who Laughs). She altered her DNA and infused it with Atlantean samples which alowed her to gain similar abilities of other Atlanteans, ultimately leading to her successful takeover of Atlantis by killing Aquawoman.

The Drowned's costume is a mix between Batman and Aquaman, showing off the traditional cowl but with aquatic accents and armored plating that resembles Atlantean scales. She also wields the powerful trident for good measure.