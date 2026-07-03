Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Just Confirmed Its 8 Main Villains (Joker, Harley Quinn & More)

Several familiar DC villains will be appearing to cause trouble for the Dark Knight in Season 2 of Batman: Caped Crusader. The animated Prime Video series is a film noir take on the Batman mythos set in the 1940s, drawing inspiration from early DC Comics stories. While the style and setting might look different, Batman: Caped Crusader draws on many familiar characters, particularly from Batman's Rogues Gallery.

DC Studios released the first full trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, in addition to a number of promotional stills, which confirmed major supervillains making their way to Gotham City in upcoming episodes.

A major villain making his Batman: Caped Crusader debut is Edward Nygma, aka the Riddler. The Riddler is a frequent Batman villain in comics, film, games, and television, and is known for his narcissistic ego, which drives him to create complex riddles and puzzles for the World's Greatest Detective to solve. He was last played by Paul Dano in The Batman and also appeared in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

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Riddler is a new character in Batman: Caped Crusader, with Nygma being portrayed as a tall man in a suit with green and purple highlights. He has a bag (presumably of money) slung over his shoulder and wears a fedora and glasses. Based on the image and trailer footage, Riddler seems to be involved in a bank robbery, acting as both the brains and the brawn, but it remains to be seen how the show incorporates his signature intelligence puzzles.

His prominence in the trailer suggests that Nygma will be one of the season's primary villains. The footage also confirms that Riddler will become entangled with another member of Batman's rogues gallery: Poison Ivy.

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Pamela Isley receives a major redesign for her appearance in Caped Crusader, with a more punk rock aesthetic accented by dark green leather and spikes all over her outfit. Ivy is seen kissing Riddler in the footage, indicating that the two will strike up a romance for this incarnation of the characters.

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Another character making their first appearance in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 is the Mad Hatter. The Mad Hatter has undergone a gender swap for her role in Batman: Caped Crusader, similar to the show's portrayal of Oswalda Cobblepot/The Penguin.

The first look at Mad Hatter shows her hosting a live talk-show-style television program titled "Hattie's Tea Party." Like the comic book character, Mad Hatter remains elegant and stylish, bearing a fabulous hat. In the comics, Mad Hatter is an Alice in Wonderland-inspired villain known for using mind control devices to manipulate victims. The introduction of a talk show could be Caped Crusader's unique way to show Mad Hatter's influence over people in this world.

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Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Jamie Chung) is a returning character from Batman: Caped Crusader's first season, where she was introduced as a crazed psychiatrist intent on using extreme methods to "help" her patients - often the wealthy and elite in Gotham. Despite her moonlighting as the villain Harley Quinn, Quinzel walked the line between hero and villain in Season 1, entering into a relationship with police detective, Renee Montoya, and even choosing to save Batman.

However, that all may be about to change in Season 2 with the Joker's arrival, suggesting the dastardly villain pairing from the comics may be incoming.

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Scarecrow is a well-known Batman villain thanks to his appearances in Batman Begins, the Batman: Arkham games, and Harley Quinn, in addition to his long history in the comics. Season 2 will be Scarecrow's debut in Caped Crusader, and the first look at the character's design doesn't give much away.

Scarecrow is shown shrouded in shadow, standing amid flames, wearing a face mask with reflective lenses. The character is known for his development and use of fear toxin to cause hallucinations, so it's possible this is a scene viewed from the perspective of one of his victims.

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Paul Dini and Bruce Timm's villain, Roxy Rocket (from The New Batman Adventures), will be making her debut in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2. Roxy is a stuntwoman with a penchant for danger who was eventually fired from film work and then started running heists to get her adrenaline fix.

While unconfirmed, one of Caped Crusader Season 2's first-look images shows a villain wearing a rocket with a rocket-shaped helmet, suggesting this could be the show's new take on Roxy Rocket's design.

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A Batman story wouldn't be complete without an appearance from his most notorious villain, the Joker, and that's what's in store for Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2.

After being teased in the final moments of Season 1, the Joker will be a fully-fledged threat in Season 2 of the show, and this show's version has the potential to be darker and even more unhinged than before. Season 1 set up the Joker as sinister and experimental, using his laughing gas to drive his victims insane.

Season 2's trailer alludes to him and Batman finally crossing paths, with the Crown Prince of Crime ringing the Dark Knight on the phone to "awaken you" and show him "what you are."

With other mind-melding villains like Scarecrow and Mad Hatter also set for roles in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, the Dark Knight will have his hands full with a set of villains who can impact his mental state. The trailer also briefly teases a few out-there villains, including Solomon Grundy and Man-Bat. While Season 1 flirted with the idea of supernatural villains, such as the inclusion of Natalia Night, Season 2 appears to be fully embracing the more monstrous avenues of Batman's rogues gallery.

Batman: Caped Crusader is set in the early years of Batman's crime-fighting career as he struggles to subdue a Gotham City full of corruption and injustice. The unique setting has brought many new and interesting interpretations of familiar Batman villains, and that trend is looking to continue into Season 2, which will be released on Prime Video on July 31, 2026.

Will Other DC Villains Appear in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2?

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With Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 incorporating even more from the character's mythos, it remains to be seen which other villains could be making their way to the Prime Video series.

Other members of Gotham City's underworld feel primed to appear in the show at some point, fitting right into the noir aesthetic of the 1940s. Characters like Black Mask or the Falcone family could help the show to stay grounded amidst the influx of more mystical elements into the show. Even the Court of Owls could fit right in to Caped Crusader's world, possibly teeing up a rumored appearance in The Batman Part II.

That said, the more supernatural villains could see interesting takes in Caped Crusader. With Man-Bat now confirmed, perhaps some of the other superpowered adversaries could see revamped storylines, like Killer Croc or Mr. Freeze. A retro take on Ra's al Ghul could even work, possibly allowing the show to dive more into this version of Bruce Wayne's backstory.

With so many more villains at its disposal, Batman: Caped Crusader has plenty of material to incorporate into future storylines.