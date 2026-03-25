First Look at The Riddler In 'LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight' Confirms a Major Design Change

TT Games revealed the Riddler's new design for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Gamers are in for a celebration of the Caped Crusader's long history when Legacy of the Dark Knight arrives in May, with its seven playable characters expected to face at least 14 familiar DC villains in an epic saga spanning years. One of those villains will be Edward Nygma, aka The Riddler, who famously poses Batman with tough, puzzling questions, challenging his status as the world's greatest detective.

Official new artwork for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight was shared on X by LEGO Games News, revealing the first look at Riddler's redesign. The Gotham City Police Department poster-inspired artwork noted that Edward Nygma is wanted for multiple crimes, including "puzzling behavior, illegal scavenger hunts, [and] trophy dumping," hinting at the Arkham-esque Riddler trophies to be collected.

TT Games

Gotham's puzzling supervillain has appeared in five TT Games releases so far, including the original LEGO Batman trilogy, as well as LEGO DC Super Villains and LEGO Dimensions in the "Riddle-earth" level.

TT Games

The 2026 update brings some key changes, notably the first to include a gold question mark on his usual bowler hat, paired with a new take on his three-piece suit seen on other recent LEGO redesigns.

TT Games

TT Games is taking inspiration from movies and TV for most of its villain designs, with Colin Farrell's Penguin from The Batman and multiple live-action versions of the Joker getting the brick-built treatment.

However, Legacy of the Dark Knight's Riddler looks nothing like The Batman's Paul Dano or Batman Forever's Jim Carrey. Instead, the inspiration seems to come from his latest LEGO Minifigure, released last year.

TT Games/LEGO

Strangely, Riddler's look closely resembles a special DC Comics-inspired stamp collection created in 2021 by British comic book artist Jim Cheung and award-winning colorist Laura Martin, in partnership with the Royal Mail (via BBC).

TT Games/DC Comics

Legacy of the Dark Knight recently moved up by a week from May 29 to 22, at which point it will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version expected to arrive later.

What To Expect From Riddler in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight looks nothing like any of TT Games' previous games. Instead, the studio appears to be blending its usual LEGO formula with a splash of Rocksteady's beloved Batman: Arkham franchise.

Previously, TT Games flooded its LEGO Batman Instagram page with a series of Riddler cyphers that translated to "Hand over the Dark Knight." The legendary puzzler's growing presence throughout Legacy of the Dark Knight's marketing suggests he will be fairly prominent in the game.

It was previously confirmed that Legacy of the Dark Knight will feature Riddler puzzles scattered across Gotham (via DiscussingFilm), offering the perfect homage to the Arkham franchise. Due to the kid-friendly nature of the LEGO games, these puzzles ought to be a little simpler than what Rocksteady offered, but some will undoubtedly keep gamers perplexed for some time.

Even if Riddler's role is more of a behind-the-scenes one, orchestrating these puzzles from the shadows, that's not to say he won't also be the focus of his own mission as the Dark Knight takes down his smartest foe.