In Just 9 Days, DC's Biggest Superhero Video Game In Years Will Officially Launch

Video game fans waiting for a major new DC title will get their wish in a matter of days. The blue brand has had a rocky road with its video game releases in recent years, with the Batman: Arkham trilogy now over a decade old. Since then, NetherRealm delivered with Injustice 2, whilst TT Games provided a breezy open-world experience with LEGO DC Super-Villains. Newer launches have been less than favorable for fans though, with Gotham Knights failing to set the world on fire with lackluster gameplay and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League not being the title fans would have hoped from beloved studio Rocksteady.

The last major DC game was Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in January 2024. The new title from the Batman: Arkham developer was highly anticipated, with the focus switching from solely Batman to the wider DC universe, featuring the likes of Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash in addition to Task Force X. But its live service and shooter aspects failed to find a foothold, causing the game to fail financially, and eventually end new content updates.

Rocksteady

Since then, the only DC significant title from Warner Bros. Games has been Batman: Arkham Shadow, a VR game created for the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S that was released in 2024. While Batman: Arkham Shadow was well received, it was far less accessible than other DC titles due to its VR restrictions.

After a two-year break, DC video games are back in a big way in 2026. TT Games is now preparing to release LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on May 22, another installment in the LEGO gaming franchise, repurposing popular IP into family-friendly brick-style adventures. However, TT Games is evolving its formula with the fourth LEGO Batman, crafting an original story that pays homage to as many aspects of the Dark Knight's history as possible, along with bigger and bolder open-world gameplay and combat.

Those concerned that this game might be aimed only at younger audiences shouldn't be discouraged, because Legacy of the Dark Knight has proven it has something for everyone.

TT Games

Fans of Batman, young and old, will find their needs catered to as the game attempts to cover almost every era of Batman throughout its story, from Adam West's portrayal in the 1960s to Robert Pattinson's The Batman, and everything in between.

It will be the fourth LEGO Batman game, but it is easily the biggest since TT Games began releasing DC titles in 2008 with LEGO Batman: The Videogame. On top of that, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight shakes up its gameplay, going beyond brick-building puzzles to include a bigger map and a buffed combat style and gadget array, which serves both novice and more experienced players.

Rocksteady

Another reason LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is such a welcome release is that it bridges the gap between the Batman: Arkham games. The Arkham game series from Rocksteady is easily one of the most popular DC video game series to date, but when the studio moved on to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League instead, it seemed like the series would be done. Rumors now suggest Rocksteady is returning to the Arkham franchise, but if that's true, it's still years away from release.

While LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is not the same as an Arkham game, it borrows a lot more than one might expect, introducing free-flow combat, Riddler puzzles, and an explorable open world map that rivals even Arkham Knight. LEGO Batman 4 wears its influences proudly on its sleeve, with the Deluxe edition even offering Batman Arkham skins for Batman and the Batmobile, paying homage to the classic game series. It may not be a true Arkham game, but it's a spiritual successor that should fill the void in fans' hearts.

TT Games

In many ways, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is going bigger than perhaps any DC superhero game before it, offering seven unique playable characters, dozens of DC heroes and villains in its story, drivable vehicles, throwable gadgets, and a story that covers almost the entire history of DC's biggest hero.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be released on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on May 22, with a Nintendo Switch 2 release planned for a future date.

DC Games' Future Slate Beyond LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a major milestone in the DC games slate, but beyond May 22, it's unclear what future games fans have to look forward to.

As mentioned, there is the rumored new Batman: Arkham title from Rocksteady, but with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League having only been released two years ago, the typical game development cycle means this new superhero title is still years away.

One DC gaming title that has long lain dormant is the Injustice franchise, which is a fighting game series from the Mortal Kombat studio, NetherRealm. Studio head Ed Boon told The Direct he'd be "surprised if we never did [Injustice] again," and with the last Mortal Kombat game coming out in 2023, it's possible that Injustice 3 is the next game on NetherRealm's slate.

Unfortunately, due to a reshuffling of studios and directives at Warner Bros. Games, projects like the Wonder Woman game from Monolith Productions have been canceled, and beyond LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, there's really no telling which DC game project could be next.