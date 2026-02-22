LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight: New Photo Reveals Huge Map Size Expected For the Game

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is going all in on its new open world, with the size confirmed to rival that of other Batman games, even Rocksteady's Arkham series. The new TT Games LEGO title, the fourth in the LEGO Batman series, is a homage to everything related to DC's Caped Crusader. This time, rather than the typical straightforward LEGO narrative, TT Games is introducing a new open-world map for players to explore, and it won't disappoint.

Demos for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (including one that The Direct played) have steadily confirmed the size and scale of this new open-world Gotham City. Similar to Rocksteady's Arkham Knight, Gotham is split across several islands in LEGO: Batman 4.

TT Games

In the demo, players have access to only one of these hubs: Tricorner Island, which is expected to be the smallest of the four confirmed islands. Other confirmed islands include South Island, Central Island, and North Island. The islands will seemingly be unlocked by building bridges between them as the player makes progress through the narrative.

TT Games

Even the size of Tricorner Island is impressive, and the map's design is full of dense verticality for players to explore. Tricorner is home to a variety of iconic Batman locales that fans will recognize, like Sionis Industries and the Iceberg Lounge.

TT Games/Rocksteady Games

In a preview from RuggedEagle, the YouTuber reveals they asked TT Games about the map's size during their demo playthrough and confirmed: "The open world is bigger than LEGO Batman 2's Gotham, and it's confirmed to be bigger than Arkham Knight's."

Rocksteady's Arkham Knight featured the biggest open world of any of the games in the Arkham trilogy, and was spread across three islands.

Rocksteady Games

In a new, unofficial comparison post from @LEGOTtNewsI on X, the map of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight can be seen almost engulfing that of Arkham Knight's Gotham.

@LEGOTtNewsI/X

With Tricorner Island believed to be roughly on par with Miagani Island in Arkham Knight, the fan account confirmed the comparison image was made by scaling Tricorner, Central, and South Island and overlaying it on the Arkham Knight map.

@LEGOTtNewsI/X

As this is only the size of some of the confirmed islands in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, it's easy to picture how much larger this game's map will be when all four islands are added to the mix.

X/Rocksteady Games

It's worth noting that LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight was still in pre-alpha during these demos, so the game's final map size is still unconfirmed. But the TT Games team's confirmation that the map will be bigger than Arkham Knight's sets the new LEGO Batman game on a path to the largest open-world Batman map yet.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be released on May 29 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

What To Expect From Gotham in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Along with its larger size, the world in the new LEGO Batman game is full of activities, including collectibles like Wayne chests and Riddler boxes. The map is also full of clever Easter eggs and homages to Batman and the DC world, which will keep players busy in between story missions.

To traverse the world, players will have access to Batman's gliding abilities and a variety of Batmobiles to make moving through the large map much speedier. Players have access to a variety of playable characters in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and each has their own unique ability to traverse the map, similar to Batman's.

One concern players have had over LEGO Batman 4's huge map size is the required specs to run the game. The game's Steam placeholder page, which featured hugely elevated specs for a typical LEGO game, sparked outrage. But with still a few months to go until launch, TT Games confirmed that the specs, like many other aspects of the game, are still being defined.