TT Games Issues Official Response to Divisive 'LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight' Release Specs Report

Players anticipating TT Games' new LEGO Batman game were surprised to learn of the game's purported PC specs. The new LEGO Batman instalment is noticeably different from other LEGO games in the franchise, with an open-world style and an original story spanning decades of DC lore. While this meant higher hardware expectations for the new LEGO game, the reported specs for Legacy of the Dark Knight on Steam have prompted TT Games to respond.

Fans recently noticed that the published PC specs list for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on Steam were significantly higher than those of TT Games' previous title, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. An X post comparing the two specs lists pointed out a 24GB increase in RAM, a recommended SSD, and a graphics card suggestion of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 RT (compared to the predecessor's GTX 780 or Radeon R9 290).

While LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was released four years ago, many fans raised complaints that LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight's system requirements seemed unusually high for a game of its style.

TT Games

Amid the outcry, TT Games' Community Manager Gehan Amaranayake took a moment to respond to fans' concerns on Discord. Amaranayake reiterated that everything posted on Steam should be taken with a grain of salt, as the team has to provide "something" for the platform to offer pre-order and wishlisting services for the game.

Gehan Amaranayake: "With Steam we have to provide SOMETHING so that there's a template on it for wishlisting and pre-orders."

The community manager's clarification puts to rest many concerns that these PC specs for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight are final. With the new TT Games title due out on May 29, the studio still has several months of finalizing before the game will be in a completed state, and the true specifications of its hardware can be published.

Will LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Be Hardware Heavy?

While TT Games has quelled concerns that these high PC specs are final, there is still an expectation that the game will be more demanding than its predecessor. The question is: by how much?

The new LEGO game introduces several more intricate systems than previous titles, such as an open-world and free-flow combat and stealth systems that haven't been present in LEGO games before. This is all in an effort to pay homage to Batman's long and illustrious history, which included the character's massively successful video game run in the Batman: Arkham titles (famous for its combat). Given these new systems, it's expected that the hardware specs may be higher to compensate.

The reported runtime of the game's main story is around 15 hours, which is on par with TT's LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. However, given the game's open-world nature and all the Batsuits, Batmobiles, and other optional collectibles included, it's likely the final playtime for completionists will be much higher.

Another crucial detail that could affect LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight's specs is TT Games' new game engine. After working in its own proprietary engine for The Skywalker Saga, TT Games made the switch to Unreal Engine 5 to develop Legacy of the Dark Knight, which could also explain a jump up in spec requirements for the new game.