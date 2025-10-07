'LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight' Release Window Breaks a Frustrating TT Games Record

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight's upcoming release is even more anticipated thanks to a record-breaking absence in game releases from TT Games. TT Games and its subsidiary Traveller's Tales have become synonymous with LEGO games, releasing over 20 different LEGO titles since the licensing partnership began. Next year, the studio will release LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, a new LEGO-inspired tale that chronicles the Dark Knight's adventures from all different DC corners into one game.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has been listed with a 2026 release window for Traveller's Tales, which will break a record for the studio as the longest gap between releases since it was founded. TT's previous release was the positively reviewed LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which came out in 2022. The period between these two games spans four years, a frustratingly long gap for the studio, which was known for releasing games annually.

Prior to this four-year wait, the longest gap between Traveller's Tales' releases was between The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which lasted three years. Before this, TT had habitually released games annually beginning in 1993, never missing a year without a game release until 2023. Sometimes the studio would even have up to three releases in one year, such as in 2011, when LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars, LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game, and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 were all released.

TT Games is not the only game studio to partner with LEGO on game releases. In 2024, Studio Gobo, the LEGO Group, and Guerrilla Games collaborated to release LEGO Horizon Adventures, a spin-off based on Guerrilla's Horizon Zero Dawn franchise. Most recently, Light Brick A/S and Annapurna Interactive partnered with LEGO to create the new 2025 release, LEGO Voyagers, meaning fans have not gone without new LEGO game installments.

That being said, Traveller's Tales is one of the most well-known and frequent suppliers of LEGO video games, having tackled huge IPs like Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and Marvel (and there are still plenty of untouched franchises awaiting the LEGO treatment).

Why Did LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Take So Long?

TT Games

After being a reliably yearly release studio for so long, it's questionable why TT Games has started to have longer gaps between its releases (although it should be noted that 3-4 years between games is still considered a relatively quick development cycle by modern standards).

The obvious answer is that both LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight are much more ambitious games, requiring a longer development cycle. Unlike previous movie tie-in instalments, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga attempted to cover all nine mainline Star Wars films in one game, resulting in almost 20 hours of play time.

It's unclear how expansive LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is, but trailers and costumes have hinted at elements from Batman stories dating back to the 1990s films, suggesting the game will attempt to cover as many pieces from Batman's rich lore as possible. Adding to that is the fact that the game is implementing several new elements for a LEGO game, such as an open-world style, drivable Batmobiles, and more in-depth combat mechanics, which add time to the development process.

While LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight may be subject to a frustrating wait from TT Games, if it results in a quality product that players can spend an extended amount of time in, it makes that longer wait worthwhile.