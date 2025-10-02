'LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight' Reveals Its 9 Playable Batmobiles

Gotham's iconic crime-fighter is taking the wheel in a whole new way, as LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has revealed nine playable Batmobiles and cycles for fans to command. Announced by Warner Bros. Games in August, the upcoming mini figure-centric game celebrates 86 years of Batman's legacy across film, television, comics, and video games.

If nine sounds like a lot, Legacy of the Dark Knight will feature 70 different Batsuits, pulling from Batman's cinematic history, including Robert Pattinson's The Batman, Christian Bale's The Dark Knight, and Adam West's '60s Batman.

The reveal of the new LEGO Batman game has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response, with fans praising its darker tone and what looks like Arkham-inspired combat.

Launching in 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, players are eager to explore Gotham through its expansive open world, whether grappling across rooftops or tearing through the city streets in a variety of Batmobiles.

Luckily, several of the playable Batmobiles have been confirmed by TT Games' Jonathan Smith (via IGN), including some old, some new, but all iconic to their era.

7 Playable LEGO Batmobiles (Plus Cycles)

The Batman (2022)

LEGO

Robert Pattinson's Batmobile from The Batman makes its LEGO video game debut, bringing Matt Reeves' grounded Gotham energy with it.

Built more like a souped-up Dodge Charger than a high-tech tank, this version is remembered best for its fiery chase sequence with Colin Farrell's Penguin.

Batman (1989)

LEGO

Tim Burton's Batman introduced the first truly iconic big-screen Batmobile, instantly recognizable with its elongated body and gothic-inspired design.

Its sleek silhouette remains one of the most beloved vehicles in Batman's cinematic history, and was guaranteed to be part of this new game.

The Dark Knight (Tumbler)

LEGO

Christian Bale's militarized Tumbler from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy makes its return, complete with its armored, tank-like build.

In the game, it's even set to bring back Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman) in LEGO form, who originally provided it in the films.

Batman (1966)

LEGO

The Adam West-era Batmobile stands out with its campy flair and bright red striping, instantly differentiating it from the darker designs that followed. Its playful, cartoonish look feels like a natural fit for LEGO's lighthearted style.

Batman: The Animated Series

LEGO

Often hailed as one of the best Batmobiles of all time, the animated series version is sleek, dark blue, and unforgettable with its ultra-stretched hood. It's a nostalgic favorite that perfectly matches the moody Art Deco Gotham of the show.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

LEGO

Ben Affleck's Batmobile might not be as iconic, but its hybrid design balances raw power with surprising speed. Its sharp, armored edges should make it a thrilling ride in Gotham's streets within Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Batman: Arkham Knight

LEGO

The Batmobile from Arkham Knight returns, bringing back both the hype and controversy from the original game. Many players disliked the Batmobile in 2015's Arkham Knight because it was overused in certain missions, particularly the repetitive tank battles, and some felt it limited Batman's traditional detective work.

Bonus: Batpod from The Dark Knight

LEGO

Breaking away from the Batmobile mold, the Batpod provides a lighter, faster option ripped straight from Nolan's films. Emerging from the wreckage of the Tumbler, it's ideal for weaving through tight LEGO Gotham alleys with style.

Bonus: Batcycle from The Batman (2022)

LEGO

Pattinson's no-frills Batcycle rounds out the lineup, perfectly embodying the grounded, emo-inspired tone of the 2022 film. While simple in design, it gives Batman a sleek, minimalist way to move through the city, this time in LEGO fashion.

How do The Batmobiles Fit into the Story?

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is expected to feature a new story that blends key events and villains from Batman's cinematic history, comics, and games, following Bruce Wayne's evolution as Batman across different interpretations.

The Batmobiles in Legacy of the Dark Knight will work into this new mashed-up timeline, blending various Batman eras into one continuity. These vehicles will act as nostalgic and narrative markers, highlighting Batman's evolution and "legacy," as the title suggests.

For example, The Batman's Batmobile could anchor an early career phase, while the Arkham Knight version suits later stages, bridging timeline shifts like Batman Begins to The Dark Knight or the campy Batman: The Movie, creating a cohesive, LEGO-ified legacy.