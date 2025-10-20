DC Officially Brings Back a Beloved Part of the SnyderVerse

DC brought back a beloved part of the Snyderverse in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Although Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe (DCEU) met an abrupt end due to the arrival of James Gunn's DCU, diehard fans still talk about the franchise fondly. While the Snyderverse is officially dead, the DCEU has a plethora of moments and characters that stood out throughout its run, one of them being the iconic Batmobile owned by Ben Affleck's Batman.

The Batmobile in the Snyderverse debuted in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The militaristic vehicle was heavily featured in a memorable, high-octane chase sequence involving Batman's pursuit of a shipment of kryptonite. The Batmobile returned in Zack Snyder's Justice League as Batman's main vehicle during the team's mission against Steppenwolf and the Parademons. While Batman's vehicle was last seen in the DCEU crossover, the Batmobile is confirmed to make an unexpected return in another DC project.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight confirmed that the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Batmobile will be included in the video game as one of the playable vehicles, with the DC project set to bring back one of the beloved parts of the Snyderverse.

DC

Ben Affleck's Batmobile from the Snyderverse is one of the nine playable DC vehicles in the upcoming LEGO video game, which already includes versions from The Batman, Batman: Arkham Knight, and Batman: The Animated Series.

DC

A gold version of the Snyderverse Batmobile is exclusive to the game, showing off a different aesthetic than what fans used to see for the Dark Knight's vehicle.

DC

Below, you can see a closer look at the Snyderverse's Batmobile, which showcases a tank-like aesthetic that fits the DCEU's more grounded universe, which still includes high-tech weaponry and defense systems.

Given that the upcoming LEGO game is confirmed to be set in an open-world Gotham City, players can utilize the DCEU Batman's Batmobile to drive through notable DC locations, such as Wayne Tower and Arkham Asylum.

DC

Interestingly, one of the tie-in LEGO sets from the game features the Batman v Superman Batmobile, which already includes a mini figure of Ben Affleck's Batman based on his appearance from the 2016 movie.

DC

The inclusion of Ben Affleck's Batman mini figure strongly indicates that it is likely to be in the game as one of the skins of the main playable Dark Knight.

DC

Batman's armored suit in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is part of a memorable sequence involving his clash with Henry Cavill's Superman in the movie. If confirmed to be part of the game, fans will get the chance to don the iconic skin for the playable Batman and make history by defeating other villains from Gotham (read more about Ben Affleck's biggest regret about his Batman).

DC

TT Games' Head of Production and Strategic Director Jonathan Smith confirmed at gamescom 2025 that Legacy of the Dark Knight will feature "70 different suits for Batman," meaning that there is a high chance that Batman's armored suit from the Snydeverse will end up in that lineup.

DC

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will follow Batman's journey to becoming the protector of Gotham City. The open-world video game will be split into four islands, with the players (as Batman) tasked with stopping crimes, solving puzzles, clashing with different villains, and collecting rewards. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC sometime in 2026.

Why the Snyderverse Batmobile's Inclusion in the Next LEGO Batman Game Is Important

DC

While the Snyderverse is officially dead due to the DCU's introduction, the inclusion of the Batmobile in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is crucial to the vehicle's legacy because it essentially immortalizes its design and will forever be part of the Batman lore, which can be appreciated by players and longtime fans.

Doing this also allows Snyderverse diehards to revisit Zack Snyder's DC universe in the video game realm and possibly reenact some scenes, but in LEGO form. It is unknown if some of Gotham's villains will also receive skins from the DCEU, but a future update may make it happen if the demand is there.

Given that the Snyderverse Batmobile is known for its rugged and armored aesthetic, it's reasonable to assume that players can use it during high-stakes pursuits and brawls during Legacy of the Dark Knights, with it being an advantage during eventual boss fights with powerful enemies.