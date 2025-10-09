LEGO is releasing a new Batmobile set in 2026 that will make history for DC and Batman movies. Over the years, Batman and LEGO has grown to come hand-in-hand, with three video games already released, an animated movie starring Will Arnett, and endless buildable sets and minifigures featuring the Dark Knight. The character will soon return to consoles as LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight breaks a frustrating release record before telling its original new tale.

Lego has officially revealed the "Batman & Robin Batmobile" set, inspired by the Dark Knight's vehicle featured in the 1997 movie. The $30 set will include a Batman minifigure, which will be the first-ever featuring George Clooney's DC superhero.

The "Batman & Robin Batmobile" set will be a part of 2026's "Legendary Batmobile Collection" wave of Lego sets, which will consist of multiple iconic movie Batmobiles (from Batman & Robin, Batman v. Superman, and The Batman).

The 2026 Batmobile set will be historic, as with the release of Clooney's minifigure (seen below), it will be the first time that all seven live-action Batmen are represented in LEGO form, from the 1960s' Adam West to the 2020s' Robert Pattinson.

Tragically, Batman's first live-action movie actor, Adam West, passed away in 2017, but his '60s-era Caped Crusader is forever immortalized in LEGO and can be found in sets featuring his Batmobile and Batcave.

The last man to wear the iconic Bat-suit in live-action was, funnily enough, one of the first, as Michael Keaton reprised his Batman, who last appeared in 1992's Batman Returns, in his twilight years through 2023's The Flash.

His gothic base was represented in the $400 Batcave - Shadow Box set, which The Direct ranked as one of the 12 best LEGO sets for adults in that year.

Val Kilmer tragically passed away earlier this year, long after he replaced Keaton for Batman Forever. He got his first LEGO figure shortly after this year in August with, much like Clooney, an incarnation of his own Batmobile.

Christian Bale may have featured in one of Batman's less comicbooky adaptations from Oscar-winner Christopher Nolan, but he still received the LEGO treatment in full force, including three versions of his unique Batmobile, the Tumbler.

The SnyderVerse's Batman had his career grind to a brutal end as his timeline and existence was seemingly erased in The Flash. Regardless, Ben Affleck's Batman v Superman titan lives on in the LEGO world, with his Knightcrawler, Batmobile, and Batwing all receiving sets, leaving three vehicle options.

Robert Pattinson's Batman only debuted three years ago, but he has already been celebrated in multiple sets featuring villains such as Catwoman, Penguin, and Riddler, with his muscle car-esque Batmobile also available in brick-built form.

DC Is Still Celebrating George Clooney and Batman & Robin

George Clooney's Dark Knight became a hot topic again in 2023 when The Flash's ending twist brought back the Batman & Robin icon, leaving him face-to-face with Ezra Miller's Barry Allen after a fresh round of timeline meddling.

While this sparked rumors that Clooney could return as Batman full-time in James Gunn's DCU reboot, including The Brave and the Bold, that was quickly shut down by the DC Studios co-CEO in insisting they are going with a "new actor."

Even though Batman & Robin is considered one of the worst and most laughable superhero movies of all time, few credit Clooney with that disaster, as the Oscar-winner himself has been known to call the movie "terrible" himself.

More than 30 years on from Batman & Robin, it is encouraging to see Clooney still celebrated as a pitstop on the Dark Knight's big-screen legacy, finally giving him his dues with a minifigure and set that is bound to excite completionist collectors.