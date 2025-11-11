LEGO Just Sealed DC's Fate for 2026 (And It's Not Good)

LEGO's DC Super Heroes plan for 2026 is looking rather bleak for many, but things might be looking up. LEGO has always found great success with specifically Batman, even bringing the Dark Knight into three (soon to be four) video games and a big screen flick starring Arrested Development actor Will Arnett. While other Justice League heroes have been brickified and even appeared in these adaptations, none have quite received the same attention as Batman.

2026 is poised to be no different for LEGO, as all four sets currently confirmed are centered around Batman and will be released in March. This not only coincides with next year's launch of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight from TT Games, but also the 20th anniversary of the toy company's Caped Crusader line.

Alongside a celebratory "Batman Logo" set, LEGO is finally releasing new Batmobiles based on Batman v Superman, The Batman, and Batman & Robin.

LEGO

These releases will certainly be exciting for Dark Knight collectors, most notably as the addition of George Clooney's Bruce Wayne to minifigure history means that, for the first time, every live-action Batman will be available in LEGO form.

However, this news will only disappoint DC fans hoping to see other heroes represented in LEGO, which has been sorely lacking in recent years, especially as James Gunn's DCU kicks further into gear with Supergirl and Lanterns.

There is always a chance that more LEGO DC Super Heroes could be announced for late 2026, but there have been no rumors or leaks to suggest as such yet.

LEGO Has Been Lacking Non-Batman DC Sets for Many Years

This year offered some glimmer of hope with the first non-Batman DC set since 2022, with the "Superman Mech vs Lex Luthor." Surprisingly, this product had no connection to this summer's Superman and instead marked a more generic face-off between a mechanized Man of Steel and a war-armored Lex Luthor minifigure.

LEGO

Before that, the last non-Batman set came in 2020 with "Wonder Woman vs Cheetah," inspired by her controversial DCEU sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.

That year also included the "LEGO Minifigures - DC Super Heroes Series" in which fans collect an assortment of the blue brand's heroes and villains. The mystery minifigure range not only featured the titans of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, but also the lesser-known Mister Miracle, Metamorpho, and Huntress.

Those looking for sets featuring DC characters outside the core Trinity will have to comb back to 2018, when The Flash and Cyborg starred in "Speed Force Freeze Pursuit," and Aquaman featured in "Black Manta Strike." That year also had smaller Trinity-adjacent sets in the "Mighty Micros" line for Nightwing and Supergirl.

How LEGO's DC Problems Could Improve

By comparison, the 2025 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes lineup featured mostly Spider-Man sets, with 12 primarily centered on the web-slinger. However, there have been a dozen more to match, featuring Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, and other Avengers, including one based on this year's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

LEGO

Going forward, the DC Super Heroes line could benefit by taking inspiration from Marvel, incorporating this even split of moneymaker-focused sets and others.

If the DCU takes flight in the coming years with its stacked slate of new movies and shows from James Gunn, it could offer the perfect opportunity to put a greater push on the rest of the blue brand. While it may be looking bleak for Lanterns and Supergirl's chances at that treatment, 2027 could improve things.

There's no doubt that, after the 2022 original produced three sets, The Batman: Part 2 will come accompanied by new LEGO to collect in October 2027. However, after Superman's success this summer, the bricky brand may seize the opportunity to produce sets alongside its July 2027 sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

Even though Superman never received a true tie-in set, the "Superman Mech vs. Lex Luthor" set showcases some attempt at DCU movie synergy. Depending on how that set sold, LEGO may look at deeper collaboration with DC Studios in the years to come for Man of Tomorrow, the Wonder Woman reboot, and more.