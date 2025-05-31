HBO Max Announces 8 New DC Superhero Releases for June 2025

In June 2025, HBO Max will be adding eight DC projects to its streaming library, with many of them featuring or centering around Superman. HBO Max recently reverted to its original name after changing to Max in 2023. The streaming service is known for including DC content in its library, as it is the home to movies within the DCEU, shows such as Batman: The Animated Series, and more.

The additions of these projects are likely due to James Gunn's Superman releasing roughly one month later on July 11, 2025, which would explain why most of the coming projects heavily feature the Man of Steel.

Every DC Project Coming to HBO Max in June 2025

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons is a 2022 animated film that primarily revolves around Clark Kent, Bruce Wayne, Jon Kent, and Damian Wayne.

In the film, Clark and Lois have a son named Jon, who eventually figures out that he has powers. In Gotham, Bruce's son, Damian, is acting as Robin. When members of the Justice League and the Teen Titans become possessed, Superman, Batman, and their sons all have to work together.

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons will be added to HBO Max on June 1, 2025.

Reign of the Supermen

Reign of the Supermen is a 2019 animated film that is a direct sequel to The Death of Superman. In that film, Clark Kent perishes while fighting Doomsday, which leads straight into Reign of the Supermen.

Multiple "Supermen" have emerged in Metropolis, leading to Lex Luthor creating his own Man of Steel.

Reign of the Supermen will be added to HBO Max on June 1, 2025.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman: Man of Tomorrow is a 2020 animated film that acts as the first installment of the DC Animated Movie Universe's second phase.

The film showcases Superman's early days as the hero of Metropolis, even referring to him as "The Flying Man," as he has to earn the name Superman throughout the movie.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow will be added to HBO Max on June 1, 2025.

Superman: Red Son

Superman: Red Son is another animated Superman film that was originally released in 2020. The movie is based on a comic book miniseries of the same name that came out in 2003.

Superman: Red Son is almost like a DC version of the MCU's What If...?. For example, instead of landing in Kansas and growing up to become Superman, Clark Kent is forced away from Krypton and lands in Ukraine. Later on, he is found by the authorities of the Soviet Union and becomes a weapon for them.

To make matters crazier, Dwight D. Eisenhower (who was the president during the time period Red Son is set) tasks Lex Luthor with bringing Superman down.

Superman: Red Son will be added to HBO Max on June 1, 2025.

Superman: Unbound

Superman: Unbound was originally released in 2013 and was only the 17th film to ever be a part of the DC Universe Animated Original Movies.

The movie is based on a comic book story arc known as "Superman: Braniac," which was written by Geoff Johns. In Superman: Unbound, Superman has to go toe-to-toe with Braniac, who is involved in a twist-ending during the film's post-credits scene.

Superman: Unbound will be added to HBO Max on June 1, 2025.

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies is a 2009 animated film that many DC fans hold in high regard. Not only was the movie the sixth to be a part of the DC Universe Animated Original Movies, but it also starred Tim Daly, Kevin Conroy, Clancy Brown, and CCH Pounder as they reprised their roles from the DC Animated Universe as Superman, Batman, Lex Luthor, and Amanda Waller.

In the film, Lex Luthor becomes the President of the United States during a time when the country is in the midst of an economic depression. Of course, things don't turn out well, so Batman and Superman have to get involved.

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies will be added to HBO Max on June 1, 2025.

The Death of Superman

As mentioned, The Death of Superman is a prequel to Reign of the Supermen, which will also be getting added to HBO Max in June.

The Death of Superman was released in 2018 and is a direct adaptation of the comic book series of the same name. Superman is forced to try to protect the world from Doomsday, which ultimately leads to his death, and a victory for Lex Luthor.

The Death of Superman will be added to HBO Max on June 1, 2025.

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9B

The second part of Teen Titans Go! Season 9 will be premiering on HBO Max on June 20, 2025. This is the only DC project on the list that will not be coming to the platform on June 1.

Teen Titans Go! Season 9 has already begun, but it is currently on a bit of a hiatus. However, the second part of the season will be returning soon, and fans can catch it on HBO Max on June 20.

