Lego Fully Reveals First-Ever Fantastic Four Set, Featuring Galactus

LEGO's Fantastic Four playset is a first for the brand and depicts Marvel's First Family battling against a gigantic Galactus. The Fantastic Four First Steps movie is set to release on July 25th of this year, but before we see Marvel's First Family on the big screen, MCU fans will be able to bring them home for the first time ever in Lego form!

Titled "Marvel Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure," and inspired by Marvel Studios' upcoming Phase 6 film, this playset will make LEGO history when it becomes available on June 1, as it's the toy brand's first-ever set solely dedicated to the Fantastic Four. According to LEGO, the 427-piece collectible will consist of a poseable, 11-inch Galactus and four minifigures of the Fantastic Four family with accessories showcasing their individual powers.

LEGO

For instance, Johnny Storm's the Human Torch, played by Joseph Quinn, comes with two hand blasters and flame elements, as well as a transparent support to simulate the illusion of flight. Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, or the Invisible Woman, wields two force shields, similar to what fans have seen of her powers in First Steps' marketing. Meanwhile, Ben Grimm's The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is equipped with massive, rock-like fists.

LEGO

One of LEGO's most notable design choices for its inaugural Fantastic Four set is Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, whose super-stretch powers are depicted (somewhat hilariously) through extendable brick legs.

In addition, MCU fans are particularly paying attention to LEGO's Galactus design since Marvel Studios has yet to fully reveal its design for the Devourer of Worlds in The Fantastic Four's marketing.

LEGO

Played by Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu), teasers and trailers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps have teased Galactus towering over the Statue of Liberty and stomping down the streets of New York, but fans have yet to see a full look at the villain or his face.

In sharing details about Galactus, Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman revealed an "entire costume" was built for Ralph Ineson, but his character's size will be comparable to that of "Mount Rushmore:"

"So we've built an entire costume for him, and we've done a lot of photography testing to figure out, How do you make sure that the scale is correct? How do you film Mount Rushmore?"

If First Steps continues to keep its Galactus teases to a minimum, this LEGO set may be the best preview of the MCU's Planet Eater fans get ahead of the film's July release.

Is LEGO's Fantastic Four Set Teasing a Final Battle?

The Direct

LEGO's inaugural Fantastic Four set embodies a question Marvel fans have been asking for months: how the family intends to battle Galactus.

Will The Fantastic Four: First Steps show the MCU's new heroes actively engaging with the Devourer of Worlds? Or does Reed Richards have a different plan in mind? There's also the question of whether they even stand a chance, especially since the family is from a different universe than the MCU's Earth-616 (find out why The Fantastic Four's ending isn't what we thought here!)

Audiences will have to wait until July 25 to see if this LEGO playset is based more on fact than fiction. However, given the audience's anticipation for this film, this Galactus-centric set may be LEGO's first themed after The Fantastic Four, but it's unlikely to be the toy brand's last.

Check out LEGO's new 2025 MCU Avengers sets featuring Thor and Hawkeye here!