DC Boss Speaks Out on George Clooney's Batman Return Rumors

Despite the DCU set to enter a new era, multiple rumors have suggested the comic book franchise may bring back an old face in Batman actor George Clooney.

The DC universe has seen its fair share of actors take on the cape and cowl over the years. Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are set to reprise their roles as Batman later this year in The Flash. Could that pave the way for another legacy actor to join them?

George Clooney took on the role of the Dark Knight in just one film, 1997's Batman & Robin. The film has largely been considered one of the worst Batman films, with only a 12% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It would be surprising for Clooney to return to his superhero role after such a critical reception, but that's exactly what the DC rumor mill is saying.

Is George Clooney Returning as Batman?

DC

The rumors of George Clooney's possible DC return began when entertainment insider Grace Randolph tweeted that a "former Batman" will cameo at the end of The Flash and could possibly become "the new permanent DCU Batman":

"I hear that it's going to be a former Batman who cameos at the end of The Flash & could potentially stick around as the new permanent DCU Batman. Damian's Dad, Pattinson is still solo. I know who it is; but it would be uncool to reveal the whole thing."

Randolph's post was accompanied by a picture of three different Batmen, including Christian Bale, Val Kilmer and George Clooney, suggesting the cameo will be one of those three actors.

Batman-on-Film's EIC Bill "Jett" Ramey then addressed fan questions in his mailbag and shared that he thinks the DCU's upcoming The Brave and the Bold will have an even "older take" on Batman.

Jett guessed the actor would be "late 50s" in order to differentiate from Robert Pattinson's current version of the character:

"I think they are going for an older take on Batman — older than he was in 'The Dark Knight Rises' (pushing 40) and 'Batman v Superman' (pushing 50). Late 50s is my guess. Why? Because they want to have a very different version of Batman in the DCU than the one in Matt Reeves’ 'The Batman' films as played by Robert Pattinson. And since the Batman Family already exists, Bruce is obviously going to be older — which is fine by me."

Jett said he would provide more hints on his social media and then later posted a tweet with an image of Clooney as Batman and Chris O'Donnell as Robin from Batman & Robin.

Multiple other entertainment insiders have since posted hints that Clooney will return in the DCU as Batman.

MyTimeToShineHello posted a gif of Clooney holding a Batman action figure, with a second quote tweet saying "I had to be sure before tweeting anything. I am now."

Marvel scooper CanWeGetSomeToast also posted an image of Clooney with the caption:

"If I had a nickel for every time the DC cinematic universe had an older, well established Batman and a Superman just starting his career, I'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice."

However, Australian publicist and producer Clint Morris shed some doubt on this rumor saying he sat down with an insider who "would DEF know" and "swears it's not Clooney".

"On the subject of that The Flash finale cameo rumour today - that a former Batman makes a surprise appearance and will then be the permanent DC Batman - I had a zoom breakfast meeting today on a film with someone (who would DEF know) who swears it's not Clooney. No surprise."

DC Studios boss James Gunn then took to Twitter to say that Clooney would "absolutely not" be the DCU's new main Batman and that they are going with a "new actor".

Will George Clooney Appear in The Flash?

The Flash is opening the door for the return of multiple Batman actors, like Affleck and Keaton, but it would certainly be the surprise of the century to add Clooney in as well.

However, with The Flash playing with time travel and the concept of alternate timelines, and therefore alternate Batmen, Clooney's appearance doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility.

The DCU is entering a new era under James Gunn and Peter Safran's leadership. The slate is essentially being reset after The Flash, meaning anything could happen. However, as Gunn has made clear, the studio is looking for a new Batman actor for The Brave and the Bold.

Therefore, for Clooney to appear as Batman in anything beyond a cameo in the DCU seems unlikely.