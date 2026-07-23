Official Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 artwork gives the spotlight to dangerous members of Batman's rogues gallery. The sophomore run of Prime Video's hit Batman animated series will continue Bruce Wayne's story as he grapples with emerging threats in 1940s Gotham City, the aftermath of Harvey Dent's death in Season 1, and Batman nearly crossing a moral line by almost killing corrupt detective Arnold Flass in the finale. Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 builds on the first season's foundation, exploring corruption while introducing new threats for Bruce.

Animation Magazine's new cover art for Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, illustrated by Mitch Gerads, showcased an ensemble of villains that captured the show's signature gritty atmosphere. The artwork positions Batman and Joker opposite each other, hinting at their imminent clash in the show's sophomore run. All 10 episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, July 31.

Other villains featured in the artwork include Riddler, Scarecrow, Roxy Rocket, the returning Harley Quinn from Season 1, and an unknown villain set to play a major role in Season 2. At the center of the poster is Batman himself. Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 will feature a more evolved Dark Knight following his early "Year One" struggles in the first season.

As he navigates his new status quo in a Gotham filled with threats and bloodshed, Bruce faces greater challenges while confronting increasing threats in the city, and the imagery strongly hints that he will likely be overwhelmed by them at one point.

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Looming large in the cover art is the Joker, whose chilling introduction at the end of Season 1 made headlines in 2024. In October 2025, Batman: Caped Crusader showrunner James Tucker told The Direct that the show's version of Joker will be "very different" from previous on-screen iterations:

"I think it'll be a new take on the Joker for people who only know of... If Joker begins with Mark Hamill and Jack Nicholson, this take on the Joker will be very different for them. But for people who've read comics for a long, long, long, long time, it won't be. I think some people will recognize it and go, 'Oh, I see what they're doing.' And other people will go, 'Wow, this is different.' But, I think it's all Joker."

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At the end of Season 1, Joker appears to have perfected a deadly formula of laughing gas that can instantly kill his victims. This revelation teases a far more lethal confrontation between him and Batman, with a more unhinged Joker potentially targeting his allies first to break him mentally.

As one of the confirmed villains in The Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, The Riddler is depicted in the artwork with an unusual commanding presence, appearing as a reimagined mob boss who relies on his intellect, riddles, and ambition to carve out a path in Gotham's underworld. His calculated threats add another layer of danger not just for Batman but for Gotham, and potential alliances with other villains will make him hard to defeat.

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Harley Quinn brings her signature chaotic energy, albeit in a reserved yet menacing state. Batman: Caped Crusader's Harley Quinn diverges significantly from her more familiar portrayals, embracing her dual personality in the show. Harley Quinn is portrayed as a vigilante anti-hero who resents Gotham's corrupt elite, leading her to a clash with Batman.

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Given Joker's introduction in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, it's possible that the pair could form an alliance. But Harley's twisted sense of justice could prompt her to still operate independently and forge her own path.

Scarecrow's introduction in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 delivers another terrifying take on the classic DC villain. While his role is still being kept under wraps, it's safe to assume he will showcase his usual modus operandi: unleashing fear toxins and twisted experiments to torment his victims and Batman.

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Roxy Rocket, a villain originally created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini for The New Batman Adventures, receives an exciting redesign for Batman: Caped Crusader. She is a former stuntwoman and thrill-seeker who craves the ultimate adrenaline rush and treats a life of crime as her life's purpose.

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The show's version of Roxy Rocket appears to use advanced rocket technology for high-speed chases and dramatic escapes, forcing Batman to adjust during their eventual clash in the streets of Gotham.

The cover also teases an unknown villain, adding mystery to the already-dangerous roster of antagonists in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2. Some speculated that this is the show's version of Mr. Freeze, given its similar aesthetic to the classic Batman foe's comic design.

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This villain offers a fresh take on Victor Fries that seamlessly fits the show's 1940s noir-horror vibe, blending period-appropriate menace with the haunting flair of this version of Gotham.

The full look at the official artwork for Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 can be seen below: