DC Studios Just Gave Poison Ivy Her 2nd Major Redesign Of 2026 In Upcoming Batman TV Series

Poison Ivy is receiving a new design for her second major appearance in a DC project this year. The iconic villain is a regular in Batman's Rogues Gallery, known for her affinity for and control over plant life. Poison Ivy has been used in dozens of DC ventures over the years, across film, TV, comics, and gaming, and she's been particularly prevalent in 2026.

DC Studios has revealed Poison Ivy's bold new look in her next project, Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2. The Prime Video animated show is a 1940s noir take on the DC superhero and his Rogues Gallery, often designing its characters in intriguing new ways that fit the setting. For Poison Ivy's introduction in Season 2, Caped Crusader depicts her as more of a Femme Fatale, with a punk-rock edge.

Prime Video

Ivy's often vibrant ginger hair is toned down to a more muted brown, and she's depicted wearing heavy eyeliner and ivy green lipstick.

Prime Video

She is shown wearing a green crop top and skirt, matching gloves, and punk accessories, including a studded choker, pointed earrings, and a spiked belt and bracelets.

Prime Video

The new design is noticeably different from previous Poison Ivy depictions, including from the most recent redesign she received in 2026 for Absolute Batman. Like Caped Crusader, Absolute Batman has a distinct take on its DC characters, imagining them in a gritty, sometimes grotesque light.

Poison Ivy entered the Absolute Batman universe in Issue #17 where she was redesigned with a more horror aesthetic. In this universe, Ivy has experienced a lab accident that fused her DNA with that of the branches of the animal kingdom, making her part human, part plant, part animal.

DC Comics

Ivy's third DC project appearance this year (following Absolute Batman and LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight) still takes her in a distinct direction from the comics. The traditional Poison Ivy design in the comics sees her as a fiery red-haired woman, often wearing a costume interwoven with plants.

DC

The Rogues Gallery villain has also seen various evolutions across different animated series. For Batman: The Animated Series, Poison Ivy was designed wearing a green leotard and gloves, while keeping her vibrant orange hair.

DC

In Harley Quinn, in which Poison Ivy is one of the major characters, her design shifted slightly again, this time showing the antagonist to have literal green skin. Her clothing is often in various shades of green, but it's more natural and fits in with the show's modern setting.

DC

Poison Ivy's next appearance will come when Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 releases on July 31, 2026, with all episodes streaming at once. The voice cast includes Hamish Linklater as Batman, Jason Watkins as Alfred, and Eric Morgan Stuart as Jim Gordon. Poison Ivy's voice actor has not yet been revealed.

What is Poison Ivy's Role in Batman: Caped Crusader?

Poison Ivy's inclusion in Batman: Caped Crusader's new trailer is the first news about her involvement in the new season, but it does give some hints about what she'll be up to in the new season.

For one, Ivy appears to be allied with the Riddler, who is depicted as a gangster in Caped Crusader, and the pair appear to be leading a mob group in an attempt to take over Gotham's criminal underworld.

Riddler seems to be one of the main overarching antagonists in the season (apart from the newly introduced Joker), meaning that if he and Ivy are allies, the pair will be featured frequently throughout the episodes. If Poison Ivy is to follow a traditional femme fatale path of the noir genre, it could hint at a potential betrayal of the Riddler somewhere down the line.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 is also poised to introduce a host of DC villains to its world, including a gender-swapped Mad Hatter, Scarecrow, Roxy Rocket, and Harley Quinn.