Marvel Studios Sets Historic Disney+ Slate For 2027

Marvel Studios launched its Disney+ era in 2021 with a playbook focused on debuting new shows built around fresh or underused MCU characters, planting story seeds, and using each series to expand the broader MCU. Over the following four years, it produced more than a dozen limited series. Most were one-and-done with very few earning a second season, and new originals kept rotating in to replace them.

With Wonder Man on the service, this trend has taken a very different turn compared to previous years. Every confirmed upcoming Marvel Studios Disney+ series is either a new season or a direct continuation of a show that already exists. There are zero announced brand-new original Marvel Studios Disney+ series for 2027 and beyond, which is historic.

This isn’t the biggest surprise since Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, confirmed the studio moved away from rotating one-season limited series toward multi-season shows built to run long-term.

Kevin Feige’s attention is currently fixed on making Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars great and bringing back confidence in the Marvel brand. The Disney+ slate is being arranged around this goal, and this has essentially given fans a lineup of great shows that earned their next chapters the old-fashioned way.

The 8 Upcoming Marvel Studios Disney+ Series Set For 2027 & Beyond

X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel Animation

Season 2 of X-Men '97 arrives on Disney+ in Summer 2026, and based on what Marvel showed at New York Comic-Con 2025, it's a major escalation from Season 1. The story picks up from the catastrophic Season 1 finale, in which Asteroid M's destruction scattered the team across time.

Cyclops and Jean Grey are stranded in the year 3960 AD alongside a teenage Nathan Summers. On the other hand, Rogue, Beast, Nightcrawler, Professor X, and Magneto are displaced to 3000 BC Egypt, and Forge and Bishop hold the present down alone. Apocalypse, one of Marvel's oldest and most dangerous antagonists, is the central villain of the season.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is locked in for Fall 2026. Showrunner Jeff Trammell confirmed that scripts for Season 2 were fully written and animatics were halfway complete as of early 2025, which is a very clean production timeline.

The animated series, which premiered in January 2025 to critical acclaim and earned a Children's and Family Emmy Award, follows an alternate-timeline version of Peter Parker mentored by Norman Osborn instead of Tony Stark. Season 2 is expected to make this dynamic even more complex, with the symbiote coming into play. Richard Parker was also revealed in the Season 1 finale to be imprisoned, and this season is likely to touch further on that storyline.

VisionQuest

Marvel Television

Late 2026 brings the conclusion of a trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.VisionQuest focuses on Paul Bettany's White Vision as he works to recover the memories he inherited at the end of WandaVision. James Spader returns as Ultron, a reunion that's been one of the most anticipated reveals in recent Marvel TV memory. The series will also feature AI characters FRIDAY and EDITH, tying the show to Stark Industries technology and, by extension, Peter Parker's history with Tony Stark.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again was confirmed in 2025, and filming began this March. Season 2 premiered on March 24, and based on the release pattern of both seasons so far, March 2027 is the working expectation for Season 3's arrival on Disney+. The second season brought back Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, in a story that sees Wilson Fisk governing New York under martial law.

Season 3 will reportedly see the return of the Hand. The organization is already confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so the fallout from that film will likely impact Born Again Season 3.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 3

Marvel Animation

A third season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was officially announced in 2025 by Brad Winderbaum, who confirmed at the time that showrunner Jeff Trammell had already begun pitching ideas for it. Based on Winderbaum's comments about aiming for annual releases, the show lining up Season 2 in Fall 2026 could place Season 3 in Fall or late 2027. Details for Season 3 are currently under wraps, as Marvel hasn't revealed story specifics ahead of Season 2.

Marvel Zombies Season 2

Marvel Television

Marvel Zombies Season 2 is officially in production. Brad Winderbaum confirmed on The Escape Pod podcast that he had already seen the first animatic for the opening episode, describing it as delivering on both the zombie horror premise and "an MCU thing that has never really happened before." Season 1 premiered September 24, 2025, on Disney+ as the studio's first-ever TV-MA animated series, ending on a cliffhanger in which a zombified Wanda Maximoff, now crowned the Queen of the Dead, tricks Kamala Khan into surrendering by trapping her in an illusory reality.

Given that early animation is only now being produced, a 2027 premiere seems optimistic. It'll be no surprise to see Marvel Studios aim for a release around the Halloween season, given the show's premise, which would place it two years after Season 1.

X-Men '97 Season 3

Marvel Animation

Season 3 of X-Men '97 was announced in 2025 at the New York City Comic Con. Writer Matthew Chauncey, who replaced Beau DeMayo as head writer, will oversee Season 3. Voice recording for the new season reportedly began in March, which suggests the production pipeline is moving quickly. If Marvel holds to the annual release model they've discussed for the series, Summer 2027 is the natural target window. No plot details are confirmed yet, as Marvel would naturally want to keep that under wraps until Season 2 has run its course.

Wonder Man Season 2

Marvel Television

Wonder Man became only the third live-action Marvel Disney+ series to earn a second season, following Loki and Daredevil: Born Again. The renewal was confirmed in March, roughly two months after all eight episodes of Season 1 dropped at once on January 27. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley are both confirmed to return, as are co-creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest.

Season 2 is likely to pick up after Simon Williams broke Trevor Slattery out of prison and the two went on the run from the Department of Damage Control. No release date is set. When it arrives depends on when production starts and whether Marvel wants to position it before or after Avengers: Secret Wars. Either way, the renewal places it in the 2027 or 2028 conversation.