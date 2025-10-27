Marvel Studios Reportedly Moving Forward With a Second Season of One of Its Best Disney+ Shows

Marvel Studios' hit Disney+ series in 2025 finally received a hopeful update about a potential Season 2. While the MCU's big screen lineup this year didn't live up to expectations due to Thunderbolts* being a financial flop for the studio, there are still some notable small screen projects that received widespread positive reception from fans and critics, and one of them is Marvel Zombies. The What If...? spin-off series continued the story of Season 1, Episode 5 as it pushed more Phase 4 heroes, like Shang-Chi and Ms. Marvel, to the forefront while they try to survive a world filled with flesh-eating zombies.

Marvel Zombies ended with a major cliffhanger: The Scarlet Witch (the Queen of the Dead) won against the remaining survivors, but the story was far from over, leading to fans speculating if there is a Season 2. Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum previously confirmed the status of Marvel Zombies Season 2, noting that it will only happen if people "watch this show," and in return, "they will get more." And now, a new update may have finally shed some light on the real status of the show's sophomore run.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared that Marvel Studios is reportedly moving forward with the second season of another hit Disney+ show: Marvel Zombies.

This came after a well-placed Marvel source told The Direct in September 2025 that Marvel Animation is already considering future stories set in the world of Marvel Zombies, following the news that the series became a surprise hit after the studio was pleased with its five-day opening viewership performance. It is also considered one of Marvel Animation's most successful shows to date.

Marvel Zombies has been on an upward trajectory ever since its premiere on September 24, 2025. The series ranked #1 on the Disney+ streaming charts and consistently stayed in the top spot on Disney+'s U.S. streaming top 10 list on the first three days of its release.

The significant push for Marvel Zombies is a promising sign for the MCU's animation landscape since it can potentially include more interesting characters that have yet to appear in the zombie-infested world, such as more of the Eternals, members of the X-Men, and even the Fantastic Four.

Marvel Zombies is the fourth R-rated project from Marvel Studios, showcasing a ragtag group of survivors as they form a plan to try to subdue the Queen of the Dead (but ultimately fail). Some of the returning voice cast in the animated series are Simu Liu, Elizabeth Olsen, Iman Vellani, Dominique Thorne, Hailee Steinfeld, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh.

What to Expect in Marvel Zombies Season 2

Marvel Zombies Season 2 offers a lot of storytelling potential similar to what Season 1 already did by incorporating unique characters like Blade Knight and unexpected team-ups, such as Ms. Marvel and Shang-Chi, and Spider-Man and the sorcerers of Kamar-Taj.

Given the ambiguity behind the ending of Marvel Zombies Season 1, where fans couldn't really tell if Kamala Khan is either a zombie or Wanda using her as a vessel for the Infinity Stones' power, the show's sophomore run could finally reveal what exactly happened to the fan-favorite character. Season 2 could explore a rescue mission for Kamala, with Riri Williams (confirmed to be alive in the finale) recruiting more heroes to try to end Scarlet Witch's reign of terror.

It would take more powerful characters to defeat someone like the Scarlet Witch, as evidenced by Wanda defeating an Infinity Stone-infused Hulk and other heroes. Thankfully, there are other characters who can still make a stand against the Scarlet Witch in a potential Season 2, such as the remaining members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, She-Hulk, and even Bob (aka Sentry).

Next season could also include the Multiverse as a storytelling tool, giving the remaining heroes a fighting chance. All in all, the possibilities are endless for Marvel Zombies Season 2.