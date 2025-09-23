Disney+ Wants You to Watch 1 MCU Project Before Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios fans have one MCU project to watch on Disney+ before the franchise's next release, Marvel Zombies. While fans had to wait a record-breaking length of time for the first look at Zombies, the show is expected to change the game for the MCU with its R-rating and intense story. It also ties in closely with a previous entry from the Multiverse Saga, which is now seen as recommended watching before the undead take over the spotlight.

Marvel Studios shared a short video centered on Season 1, Episode 5 of What If...? on social media. What If...?'s three seasons highlighted dozens of alternate-reality MCU stories, changing details from the Sacred Timeline to share fresh stories that had not been realized in past projects. One Season 1 episode even featured a zombie invasion, setting the stage for the franchise's next release.

The 90-second video highlights an early scene from the Season 1 episode, "What If... Zombies?!" In it, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner puts forth his best effort to fight off the zombified Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian, which eventually ends with the zombified Avengers taking them out. Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Wong turn to Bruce to turn him into a zombie or kill him before Evangeline Lilly's Wasp takes them out and saves Bruce's life.

The full video can be seen below:

Marvel Zombies will be the MCU's latest animated release. It will deliver an R-rated adventure featuring a group of surviving Avengers fighting a zombie invasion worldwide. The show will star Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), and other MCU regulars reprising their live-action roles. Marvel Zombies will arrive with a full-season drop on Wednesday, September 24.

Where To See Marvel Zombies' Main Characters Across the MCU

Marvel Animation

While most of Marvel Zombies' main cast differs from the core crew of heroes in What If...?, some of the Multiverse Saga's biggest names, movies, and TV shows come front and center for this series.

Helping lead the way are Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and David Harbour's Red Guardian, who each have at least two Multiverse Saga appearances under their belts. After debuting in Black Widow, the two most recently starred together in Thunderbolts*, as they worked alongside a new set of teammates.

The Multiverse Saga's second movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, also has ample representation, including Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, Awkwafina's Katy, and the Death Dealer. This will be the first time fans have seen most of these characters in four years (apart from a Shang-Chi appearance in What If...? Season 3), finally giving one of the MCU's best-reviewed Phase 4 movies a chance to shine.

Throw in appearances by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, two of the MCU's most celebrated female characters, and Marvel has a recipe for something that may be its next big hit.