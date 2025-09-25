Marvel Zombies Director Explains Why Wanda Wanted Kamala (And It's For a Good Reason)

Marvel Zombies director Bryan Andrews explained why Wanda Maximoff wanted Kamala Khan, and it's for a good reason. At the center of the story of the four-episode MCU crossover event is Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel as she joins a ragtag group of survivors to try and save the world by putting an end to the Scarlet Witch's reign as Queen of the Dead. However, it is far too complicated because Kamala kept seeing Wanda in her dreams and visions because the Scarlet Witch needs her in her grand plan.

The Scarlet Witch kept messing with Kamala's head throughout Marvel Zombies, and it all came to an eventual confrontation in the finale during the climactic battle between the remaining survivors and the zombie horde. After Kamala's group of survivors was overwhelmed by the army, she had no choice but to give in and help Wanda restart reality by seemingly giving her access to her bangles. Many fans are confused as to why Wanda wanted Kamala and her powers, but recent comments from Marvel Zombies' director finally shed some light on the matter.

Marvel Animation

Speaking with Brandon Davis, Marvel Zombies director Bryan Andrews explained that Wanda needed Kamala in the series specifically due to her hard light abilities that she will use to focus the Infinity Stones' energy.

Andrews noted that Wanda "can't wrangle all the power of the six Infinity Stones on her own," which is why she needed Kamala to channel all that energy:

Brandon Davis: "This is Kamala's show at the heart and Scarlet Witch is really after her. Why was it her? Can you elaborate? From your perspective, what was it about Kamala?" Bryan Andrews: "For our perspective, I feel it's because of the power she has access to in the bangle. And I think eventually you discover in the shows... it's been so long since I've watched it, but part of it is the fact that you don't need the bangle, right? [The power's] in her. So, there's an aspect of that that I think Wanda needs because all that infinity power is loosey-goosey. And even with Wanda's ability, she can't wrangle all the power of all six Infinity Stones on her own. Regardless of all of her power, she needs something. The same way that someone might need a gauntlet, she needs something to focus that. And we felt like the hard light was a way to do that, the same way you would have a gem or a jewel kind of like be a perfect drill bit or refract light in a certain way to create like an uber-intense laser to do the work that you need to do."

With Kamala holding hands together with Wanda in the end, she essentially allows the Scarlet Witch to use her as a vessel or conduit for the Infinity Hulk's powers to flow, which explains why all three of them are present in one of the show's final scenes:

Marvel Animation

With Kamala under the Scarlet Witch's control, she wakes up in an alternate reality where her friends, Riri Williams and Kate Bishop, are alive and everything is back to normal. However, a seemingly alive Riri Williams (whom many thought had died in Episode 1) appears to break through to her, and she can be seen still fighting off the undead in the zombie-infested world.

Marvel Animation

With Marvel Zombies Season 2 still in the bubble, it remains to be seen if Kamala will break free of Scarlet Witch's stronghold on her mind.

Joining Iman Vellani and Elizabeth Olsen in Marvel Zombies' voice cast are a plethora of returning actors led by Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, Dominique Thorne, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour. Marvel Zombies premiered on Disney+ on September 24, 2025.

Marvel Zombies' Dark Ending Mirrors Scarlet Witch's Arc in Doctor Strange 2

Marvel Animation

The Scarlet Witch's relentless pursuit of Kamala Khan in Marvel Zombies mirrors her twisted story in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she tried to abduct America Chavez for her Multiversal powers. The main difference between the two projects is the fact that Wanda succeeded in Marvel Zombies, whereas she failed in Doctor Strange 2 due to Stephen Strange's interference.

What Marvel Zombies proved is the fact that the Scarlet Witch will do anything to achieve her goal, even if she chooses to go down the twisted and more nefarious route. Although Wanda succeeded in her grand plan to persuade Kamala to join her in reshaping reality, there are still those, like Riri Williams, who are still actively fighting for a good cause, meaning that there is still a chance that she may end up getting defeated if a potential Season 2 ends up being greenlit.

Given that Wanda is still siphoning Kamala's powers, it's unlikely she's a zombie. However, the immense power of the Infinity Stones might have already transformed her into a form similar to the Infinity Hulk.