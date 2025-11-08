Marvel Studios Just Unveiled Phase 6's First-Ever Villain Team

Marvel Studios introduced Phase 6's first villain team in the form of horrifying zombies. Marvel Zombies continued the story that began in What If...? Season 1, Episode 5, where the Avengers lost to a virus that turned most heroes and villains on Earth into flesh-eating zombies. Although most of Earth's Mightiest Heroes were gone, a ragtag group of survivors led by Ms. Marvel and Shang-Chi was still fighting to survive against Scarlet Witch (aka the Queen of the Dead) and her army of the undead.

The Scarlet Witch's dominance in Marvel Zombies makes her far more dangerous than her live-action counterpart, considering that she is controlling the minds of her zombie army to do her bidding and using them as puppets to help her achieve her goal of total world domination. Wanda Maximoff's army in the R-rated MCU series is composed of an unusual lineup of heroes and villains.

Every Member of Scarlet Witch's Villain Team in 'Marvel Zombies'

Scarlet Witch

Marvel Animation

As the Queen of the Dead, the Scarlet Witch serves as the supreme leader of her undead army. Wanda Maximoff's true goal is to retrieve the power of the Infinity Stones (from Infinity Hulk) to reshape reality, which is why she wanted Kamala Khan and her powers as a way to channel that power.

Wanda's hex is instrumental in cementing her full might, not just with the undead, but with the living as well. She was able to convince Valkryie and a plethora of Asgardians that she was not a zombie by using her magic, proving how dangerous a threat she was in the series.

Okoye

Marvel Animation

Okoye served as the Scarlet Witch's lieutenant and main enforcer, mimicking her role in Wakanda as Black Panther's trusted general.

Okoye was instrumental in helping Wanda convert as many stray zombies as possible to be part of the undead army while also ensuring that the Queen of the Dead's goal stayed on track for success.

Abomination

Marvel Animation

An unexpected member of Scarlet Witch's villain team is the Abomination. As the newfound muscle of the Queen of the Dead's army, the Abomination's imposing figure was key to turning the odds in Wanda's favor during the final battle.

While the villain was already dangerous in his normal self, Abomination's threat level was raised even further due to Wanda's mind control and his uncontrollable rage.

Captain America

Marvel Animation

Originally serving as the leader of the Avengers, Captain America (Steve Rogers) turned into a half-bodied and mindless zombie under the Scarlet Witch's control in Marvel Zombies. The fact that he was still dangerous even though he only had half a body indicated that one couldn't put a good soldier like Steve Rogers down.

Hawkeye

Marvel Animation

Another member of the original Avengers who became part of Scarlet Witch's undead army is a zombified Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye).

What made Hawkeye even dangerous in Marvel Zombies is the fact that he managed to retain his expert marksman skills with his bow and arrow, which was effective in incapacitating survivors and later turning them into part of the undead.

Ghost

Marvel Animation

Ghost (Ava Starr) unexpectedly turned to the dark side in Marvel Zombies by joining Scarlet Witch's undead army (all thanks to Wanda's mind control). She retained her quantum phasing ability, which proved deadly for Red Room agents in Episode 1.

While she was skilled in using swords, Ghost was no match when she came face to face with Blade Knight in a duel that led to her tragic fate.

Hank Pym

Marvel Animation

In this zombie-infested world, Hank Pym became the second victim of the virus after he tried to help his wife, Janet van Dyne, while inside the Quantum Realm. A zombified Hank uses his Pym Particles to turn into Giant-Man and eliminate as many survivors as he can. Hank also utilized the particles to turn small and infect unknowing victims and "recruit" them to be part of Wanda's army.

Janet van Dyne

Marvel Animation

Marvel Zombies' Patient Zero is none other than Janet van Dyne. The character was infected with the virus while she was in the Quantum Realm, and the series confirmed that she was still not killed in What If...? because she was part of the Queen of the Dead's army in the final battle against Infinity Hulk and the remaining survivors.

Similar to Hank Pym, Janet also utilized the Pym Particles to her deadly advantage, changing sizes as she deemed fit to infect and kill survivors with ease.