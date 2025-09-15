Marvel Studios Releases First Scarlet Witch: Queen of the Dead Poster

Marvel Studios officially unveiled a stunning new poster for Marvel Zombies featuring Scarlet Witch as the Queen of the Dead. What If...? Episode 5 brought a huge zombie twist in the MCU's Multiverse after it unveiled how a zombie virus from the confines of the Quantum Realm accidentally slipped out and infected the Avengers, leading to an apocalyptic version of the events that transpired during Infinity War. One of the key figures in the zombified MCU story was Wanda Maximoff, who was bitten by the zombies during the ordeal.

As it turned out, Vision found a cure that could've helped Wanda regain her humanity. However, her mystical powers resisted the cure, leading to her eventual dark turn as the de facto leader of the dead in this reality (which served as a dark WandaVision twist). While What If...? Episode 5 ended with an epic clash between zombie Scarlet Witch and a rampaging Hulk, her fate was left ambiguous. Marvel Zombies' trailer confirmed that Wanda is still alive and she is leading her own dead army.

Marvel Studios officially released a brand-new poster for Marvel Zombies, highlighting the Scarlet Witch as the Queen of the Dead.

Marvel Studios

This marks the first poster depicting a zombified Wanda Maximoff with her new villainous title. Zombie Wanda is seen floating through the air, seemingly controlling the other zombies, such as Okoye and Captain America. Scarlet Witch's goal in Marvel Zombies has yet to be revealed, but it's clearly something horrific and nefarious.

Marvel Zombies is confirmed to bring back Elizabeth Olsen as the voice of the villainous Scarlet Witch. Joining Olsen is a plethora of returning MCU stars, such as Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Awkwafina (Katy), and Florence Pugh (Yelena). All four episodes of Marvel Zombies will premiere on Disney+ on September 24, 2025.

Elizabeth Olsen's Involvement in Marvel Zombies Hints at Scarlet Witch's Motives

Marvel Studios

As the Queen of the Dead, Scarlet Witch is exponentially more dangerous because she is driven by madness and her hunger for flesh. She also has nothing to lose, and controlling the zombies seems to be her way of dominion over the planet.

Based on the footage from the Marvel Zombies trailer, controlling the zombies for Scarlet Witch may have a deeper meaning other than world domination. It seemed she was hellbent on targeting the survivors, like Kamala Khan and Shang-Chi, meaning that she may want super-powered beings by her side on her way to taking over the planet.

Still, it's quite odd that Elizabeth Olsen is voicing a zombified version of Wanda in Marvel Zombies, considering these flesh-eating humans cannot communicate. It's possible that the four-episode crossover event will show flashbacks of Wanda before she eventually gets bitten.

Another way for the zombified Scarlet Witch to talk is through her hex magic. She could easily trick the survivors into thinking that she had already taken Vision's cure, making it seem that she was on their side before betraying them in the end. Doing this would make them easy prey for her dead army.