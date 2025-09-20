'Marvel Zombies' Just Revealed 14 MCU Characters Are Now Zombies

Ahead of the release of Marvel Zombies on Disney+, Marvel Studios confirmed that at least 14 characters who have already been established in the MCU will appear in the upcoming show as zombies. MCU fans are awaiting the arrival of Marvel Studios' first R-rated animated TV show, Marvel Zombies.

A trailer was recently released for Marvel Zombies that showcased a lot of the show's heroes and villains, including more than a handful of characters who will be zombified versions of themselves.

Marvel Zombies will be released on Disney+ on September 24, 2025. The show will star many MCU veterans such as Elizabeth Olsen, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, and Hailee Steinfeld. The four-part miniseries is a spin-off of the "What If... Zombies?!" episode of What If...? Season 1.

Every MCU Character Who Will Be a Zombie in Marvel Zombies

Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen is making her grand return to the MCU in Marvel Zombies to portray a zombified version of Scarlet Witch. The character is expected to be the leader of the zombie horde, and will take on the moniker of "The Dead Queen."

Clint Barton/Hawkeye

The Marvel Zombies trailer confirmed that Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) will be another MCU character who will play an important role as a zombie in the upcoming Disney+ series. The extent of his role is unknown, but he can be seen at multiple points with other major characters like Okoye, Abomination, and Captain America.

Emil Blonsky/Abomination

Emil Blonsky's Abomination will also be joining the zombie ranks in Marvel Zombies. His character design will be similar to the way he looked in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk. In the Zombies trailer, he stood alongside other characters and was featured jumping through the air in what appeared to be the middle of an action sequence.

Nebula

Nebula will seemingly be a part of Okoye's zombie horde in Marvel Zombies. She was briefly featured in a shot from the trailer where she stood beside Okoye, who is the second in command to Scarlet Witch.

Okoye

As mentioned, Okoye will be Wanda's second in command when it comes to the hierarchy of zombies in Marvel Zombies. Okoye was featured prominently in the trailer and could be seen leading a group of zombies throughout the footage.

Monica Rambeau/Photon

Like Nebula, Monica Rambeau was only briefly featured in the Marvel Zombies trailer, but it did confirm that she will be a zombie in the show. She also appears to be following Okoye, as she was showcased beside Okoye in one shot.

Ava Starr/Ghost

Ava Starr (aka Ghost) has rose to prominence lately as she was featured in Thunderbolts* and will play a major role in Marvel Zombies. The trailer for the upcoming series spoiled her fate, though, as she was shown being sliced up into pieces by Blade.

Captain America (Steve Rogers)

Steve Rogers' version of Captain America is also being brought back in Marvel Zombies, but not as the optimistic Boy Scout that everyone knows and loves. Instead, he will be a brainless and bloodthirsty zombie who will be missing his lower half.

Namor

Namor captivated audiences in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and will be returning to the MCU in Marvel Zombies as another member of the undead. In the trailer, Namor was given a bit of a dramatic introduction as he screamed into the camera in a bit of a jumpscare moment.

The trailer also teased that Blade (who will be played by someone other than Mahershala Ali and Wesley Snipes) and Namor may face off against each other at some point in the series.

Thanos

Even though it has been six years since fans saw Thanos terrorizing the Avengers in Avengers: Endgame, he is still making his mark on the MCU. Not much is known about his character in Marvel Zombies, but the trailer confirmed that he will not only be a zombie but that he will also be in possession of his Infinity Gauntlet and the Infinity Stones. Talk about a bad combo.

Hank Pym

The Quantum Virus that infected some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the rest of the planet started with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, so it is only right that they be a part of the series. Hank was featured in miniature form flying alongside Janet in the trailer.

Janet Van Dyne

As mentioned, Janet Van Dyne essentially caused the zombie outbreak to affect the world in the way that it has. She was only briefly featured in the trailer in a brief shot, but she will likely be seen throughout the series.

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel did not show up in the Marvel Zombies trailer, but it has already been confirmed that she will be one of the zombies. Her role in the show is still unknown, but fans can expect to see her battling some of the human heroes.

Ikaris

Eternals' Ikaris was another character who didn't appear in the show's trailer. However, thanks to some concept art that was officially released by Marvel, it was confirmed that he would be a zombie. Considering how powerful he is as a human, Ikaris will likely be a formidable opponent for all of the survivors.