Disney+ Announces the MCU's 3rd-Ever Binge Release

Marvel Studios's next TV show, which will be R-rated, will be a binge release on Disney+. Over the years, Kevin Feige and the MCU brass have begun experimenting with their streaming release formula. While previously, the super-powered brand did exclusively weekly releases on the Disney-owned streamer, that is no longer the case. Shows like Echo have all been dropped simultaneously, while a title like Ironheart split things into two three-episode drops.

It seems that Marvel is leaning into fashioning its streaming release plans specifically for each project, not devoting itself to any particular release cadence, but rather changing course from show to show.

It has been confirmed that the forthcoming Marvel Zombies series will be a binge release when it drops its 4 episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 24, making it Marvel Studios' 3rd-ever long-form episodic series binge release following Echo (January 2024) and Eyes of Wakanda (August 2025).

Marvel Studios

This comes after the undead superhero epic was initially supposed to debut in early October, before being moved up a week.

While it is unclear if this is the case, there is a chance that Marvel Zombies' binge release could start a string of simultaneous episode debuts for Marvel Studios' other upcoming MCU TV shows (like Wonder Man, X-Men '97, and Vision Quest).

Marvel Zombies is the latest animated effort from the team behind the beloved What If...? series. The new R-rated MCU epic follows a team of otherworldly Marvel superheroes dealing with a zombie apocalypse that has laid claim to some of the world's most powerful metahumans. Zombies will be four parts, with all four debuting on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 24.

What Other Upcoming MCU Shows Will Be a Binge Release?

Wonder Man

Marvel Studios

At this point, it seems highly unlikely that Wonder Man will debut on Disney+ as a binge release.

Thus far, only one live-action MCU series has been a true 'all at once' drop, that being 2024's R-rated Echo. Even this summer's Ironheart was at least split into two pieces, with three episodes being released at a time over two weeks.

Based on what we know, Marvel Studios sees most of its live-action MCU shows as traditional prestige TV products, similar to HBO's many big-name series. Wonder Man has been branded as the next big thing from the MCU in the streaming space, so it seems unlikely it would opt for anything other than a weekly release.

X-Men '97

Marvel Studios

X-Men '97 is an interesting case regarding its potential release strategy. Just this year, Marvel Studios will debut two animated series as bringe releases, Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies.

This has made some wonder if the binge model will be the new norm for animated titles from Marvel Studios, or if these two shows simply were exceptions to the rule for the costumed brand.

If X-Men '97 Season 1 had not come out weekly back in 2024, then the upcoming Season 2 would be more of a question mark; however, given that Season 1 came and went as it did, it seems more likely the studio will opt for another weekly release for Season 2.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is another series that almost surely will skirt the binge model when it hits Disney+ sometime early next year.

Daredevil is now seen as one of Marvel Studios' tentpole brands on streaming. Reports have suggested that, with the ever-changing streaming landscape, Marvel will lean more on the Defenders characters to anchor its Disney+ effort.

This likely means the Daredevil will continue to get the weekly release treatment so as to extend the conversation surrounding the series, and cement it as one of the brand's tentpole titles going forward.

Vision Quest

Marvel Studios

If Daredevil: Born Again is one of Marvel Studios' A-list live-action series for 2026, then Vision Quest is the other. The upcoming streaming show will follow Paul Bettany's Vision, contending with the emergence of several AI characters from across the Marvel mythos.

Seeing as this is another tentpole live-action series from Marvel's on-screen continuity, it is unlikely to get anything other than a weekly release on Disney+. This is especially the case as both WandaVision and Agatha All Along (two series that Vision Quest is in the lineage of) were also released week-to-week.

A binge release is not an impossibility, though. Marvel Studios has done these 'all at once' debuts for some of its more miniseries-adjacent TV projects. Since its initial announcement, Vision Quest has been dubbed one of these Marvel miniseries, potentially setting up a binge release.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Studios

If there were one Marvel TV show on the MCU slate that is most likely to join Marvel Zombies as another binge release from the super-powered brand, it would be Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2.

Season 1 was released in batches (two or three episodes, depending on the week), which could make it a perfect candidate to go full binge with the second season.

The animated web-slinging adventure did not exactly light the world on fire when it debuted in early 2025, despite being critically acclaimed. So, Marvel may try a different release strategy for its second season to capture a wider berth of Disney+ subscribers.