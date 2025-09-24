Marvel Studios Confirms Status Of Marvel Zombies Season 2

Marvel Studios might already have plans for more Marvel Zombies following the first season's debut. The animated miniseries is a spin-off of the zombie universe introduced in Marvel's What If...? Season 1, which saw most of the Avengers killed and turned into superpowered zombies. Marvel Zombies' short four-episode run leaves audiences wanting more, but there may be good news on the horizon.

Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum spoke to Comicbook.com ahead of Marvel Zombies' release, revealing that there are plans to do more episodes in the series. The executive emphasised that Marvel Zombies Season 2 will only happen if people "watch this show," and in return, "they will get more." Winderbaum added that the team is "ready" to move ahead on Season 2 should Marvel Zombies be given the green light.

"Please, like, people have got to subscribe to Disney+ and watch this show. If that happens, they will get more. And we are excited. We’re ready."

Despite many Marvel TV shows not making it past their first seasons, the MCU has been on an upward swing of late, with Daredevil: Born Again being greenlit for Season 3 ahead of Season 2, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man also preparing for two additional seasons.

Marvel Zombies' predecessor, What If...?, also received three seasons on Disney+, which holds strong potential for this new spin-off to do the same if it receives the same reception.

Marvel Zombies will be a unique installment in the MCU as the first animated series to be R-rated. This gives the series a potential advantage as it appeals to a more mature audience and horror fans who may not have been drawn to Marvel Studios' other animated series.

The series' situation in the Multiverse also allows for new crossovers between MCU heroes, and Marvel Zombies will even include the MCU's first appearance of Blade.

Several notable MCU cast members, including Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Simu Liu, Elizabeth Olsen, and David Harbour, join Marvel Zombies to reprise their characters' voices. The series is created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells and premiered on Disney+ on September 24, 2025.

Where Will Marvel Zombies Go in Season 2?

With Marvel Zombies initially marketed as a miniseries, it may be a surprise that the executives at Marvel Studios already have plans for more. However, the series is based on a run of Marvel comics of the same name, giving the show plenty of story to mine from in future stories.

Being set in the MCU Multiverse also gives the series an advantage, as it can build on the wealth of existing characters (and their actors) and play with them in a unique apocalyptic setting that wouldn't be possible on the main Earth-616.

Marvel Zombies has already paid homage to several iconic MCU moments and storylines in Season 1, such as Spider-Man's attempt to end Thanos with Thor's hammer. Another season of Marvel Zombies would make even more surprising twists on MCU history possible.

The show also has fans on the edge of their seats following its surprising ending, which sets up no shortage of possibilities heading into another season. Of course, this all depends on Marvel Zombies being popular on Disney+, as high audience viewership will be the key to receiving episodes.