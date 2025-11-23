Disney+ Just Renewed Its 5th MCU Show for a Season 2

The MCU now has five Disney+ shows confirmed to continue into Season 2. Marvel Studios is undergoing a major shift in strategy after initially not developing streaming shows that were guaranteed for multiple seasons. As the franchise progresses into the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga and beyond, more of these shows will have the opportunity to evolve with new episodes.

Scooper Daniel Richtman reported that Marvel Studios will renew Marvel Zombies for a Season 2 on Disney+. This comes after the show's five-day opening viewership performance impressed Disney; a well-placed Marvel source also told The Direct in September 2025 that Marvel Animation was already considering additional stories set in this show's universe.

Every Multi-Season Disney+ Show in the MCU

Loki

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios' Loki was released as the MCU's third Disney+ series in June 2021, behind Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief. Also starring Owen Wilson (Mobius), Sophia di Martino (Sylvie), Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), and Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), the show picks up when the alternate-universe Loki from Avengers: Endgame escapes with the Tesseract before going on a journey through time with the Time Variance Authority.

Renewed for Season 2 just after Season 1 ended, the second set of episodes picked up with a reformed Loki dealing with the ramifications of He Who Remains breaking the Sacred Timeline after Sylvie killed him. Putting forth a valiant effort to save all existence, Loki eventually becomes the connecting thread between all timelines, serving as the God of Stories in the MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Television

Following a major creative overhaul midway through production, Daredevil: Born Again debuted on Disney+ in March 2025, reviving the story initially told in Netflix's Defenders Saga. Behind Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the show dives into Fisk's new reign as New York's mayor and Matt's return to his role as a hero in the city.

Originally intended to run for 18 episodes, the creative overhaul shortened Season 1 to nine, but it ensured that Born Again would also receive a nine-episode second season. While details on Season 2's plot have not been made public yet, it is expected to loosely adapt the Shadowland storyline from Marvel Comics, while continuing to show Fisk's enactment of martial law in New York and the next steps in Matt Murdock's revival of his Daredevil alter ego.

What If...?

Marvel Animation

Marvel Animation began its run in the MCU with Season 1 of What If...? in August 2021, bringing back countless live-action MCU stars to voice their roles in an animated setting. Led by characters like Hayley Atwell's Captain Peggy Carter and Jeffrey Wright's Watcher, the show reimagines stories from past Marvel movies, introducing one change to the plot that fundamentally changes each adventure for the heroes and villains involved.

What If...? became the first Disney+ show to get three seasons, as Season 2 premiered in December 2023 before Season 3 completed the narrative in December 2024. Bringing in new characters like Kahhori and highlighting wild variants like Strange Supreme and T'Challa's Star-Lord, MCU history was rewritten and expanded upon in 26 episodes of intense action and drama.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Animation

After countless reports hinting at behind-the-scenes development issues, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man swung onto Disney+ in January 2025. Starring Hudson Thames, Grace Song, Colman Domingo, and Nico Robinson, fans saw a revamped take on Spider-Man's origin story in an alternate version of the MCU, this time putting him under Norman Osborn's wings after getting his powers.

Debuting in 2026, Season 2 will pit Peter Parker against even more formidable villains, with Doctor Otto Octavius taking a prominent role. The youngster will also learn more about his family history, as Season 1 ended with a shot of his father in prison talking to Aunt May.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Animation

Marvel Zombies was initially developed as a spin-off from Season 1, Episode 5 of Marvel Animation's What If...?, which centered on a zombie invasion triggered by a virus originating from the Quantum Realm. This show features heroes like Ms. Marvel, Yelena Belova, Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, and Ironheart fighting off the zombie apocalypse before discovering a much larger threat that puts the world in danger. Marvel Zombies is streaming in full on Disney+.

Bonus: X-Men '97

Marvel Animation

While X-Men '97 is not technically canon to the MCU or MCU-adjacent, the show has been renewed for a second season, which will premiere in 2026. Bringing back numerous stars from the original X-Men: The Animated Series, the mutants rejoined and tackled multiple huge storylines, including the genocide in Genosha and a worldwide attack from Magneto.

Season 2 will begin with the team split into three different timelines, culminating in the group's eventual confrontation with the all-powerful Apocalypse. The new season will also introduce new mutants into the fold against scary villains like Omega Red, Sabretooth, and Lady Deathstrike.