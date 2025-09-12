Spider-Man Repeats Thor's Avengers: Infinity War Mistake In Disney+'s Marvel Zombies Trailer

A new trailer for Marvel Zombies recreated an iconic moment from Avengers: Infinity War, but swapped one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes out for another to give a fresh perspective on the sequence. Avengers: Infinity War may have been released seven years ago, but its effects are still being felt in the MCU today. For instance, the Snap is still referenced in movies and TV shows, and now, upcoming titles are even trying to recreate specific moments from the film.

In the most recently released trailer for Disney+'s Marvel Zombies, a quick shot near the end of the footage featured Spider-Man and Thanos facing off against one another. Notably, Spider-Man is still human and has not been affected by the virus, but Thanos is a full-fledged zombie who is also in possession of his Infinity Gauntlet and the Infinity Stones.

Marvel Studios

Specifically, in the trailer, Spider-Man takes Thor's Stormbreaker axe and hurls it toward Thanos.

Marvel Studios

As the axe flies through the air, it is clearly going toward the Mad Titan and is meant to be a kill shot. However, the trailer revealed that Spider-Man made the exact same mistake that Thor did in Avengers: Infinity War — he didn't go for the head.

Marvel Studios

The next shot in the footage features Stormbreaker lodged in Thanos' chest. However, since Thanos is a zombie (and since he is simply Thanos with the Infinity Stones), an axe shot to the chest isn't going to do any good.

Marvel Studios

Another quick cut revealed that Spider-Man instantly realized his mistake, as he looked surprised and muttered, "No." Notably, Thanos then raised the Infinity Gauntlet up, teasing that he would use one of the Stones on the heroes.

It is also worth noting that Black Panther (T'Challa) and Scott Lang were showcased beside Spider-Man during this sequence.

Marvel Studios

This moment in the trailer is a near-perfect recreation of when Thor tried to stop Thanos in Infinity War after he arrived to Wakanda. In that movie, Thor caught Thanos off-guard and hit Thanos in the chest with Stormbreaker.

Marvel Studios

However, just like in the Marvel Zombies trailer, Thanos wasn't killed by the axe, and then said his iconic line, "You should have gone for the head."

Marvel Studios

The Zombies trailer focusing in on Spider-Man's face in a close-up is also reminiscient of Avengers: Infinity War. After Thanos tells Thor about going for his head, Thor's face is shown in a close-up right as Thanos snaps his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Ironically, both characters should have gone for the head in both situations for completely different reasons. In Thor's case, if he had hit Thanos in the head or cut off his head (like he did in Endgame), Thanos would not have been able to execute the Snap.

With Spider-Man in Marvel Zombies, he should have gone for Thanos' head because, in most zombie lore, the brain is the critical component keeping the body "alive." If Spider-Man had gone for the head, he would have cut Thanos' brain off from his body, resulting in the zombie Thanos' death.

The full trailer for Marvel Zombies can be seen below:

Marvel Zombies will be released on September 24, 2025 on Disney+. The upcoming animated series will be a four-episode spin-off of What If...? Season 1, and will feature MCU veterans such as Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour.

Is Thanos the Main Villain in Marvel Zombies?

Since Thanos was the big bad of the Infinity Saga, many would expect him to be the main antagonist of Marvel Zombies. The fact that he has his Infinity Gauntlet and the Infinity Stones should only add fuel to that theory, but it is actually not true.

Thanos' role in Marvel Zombies has not been revealed yet, but the shots of him have featured him in the same location. This could mean that he will only appear in one scene around the beginning of the series.

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, who is known as the Dead Queen, will be the main villain in Marvel Zombies. Just under her will be Okoye as her second-in-command. All of the other zombies, like Ghost, Captain America, Hawkeye, and Abomination, will be serving Scarlet Witch.

As mentioned, Thanos only shows up a couple of times across the two Zombies trailers, so he may not be featured much in the series.

It is also worth noting that anytime a group of the zombified characters is shown, Thanos is not with them. This also indicates he will not be a part of the large horde in the show and could be on a solo mission to infect as many people as he can.

