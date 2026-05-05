Disney+ Is Changing Forever In 6 Days

In less than one week, Disney+ is set to undergo one of its most significant transformations yet. The platform has long been recognized as a go-to destination for family-friendly entertainment spanning all ages, but has steadily evolved into a more well-rounded streamer, especially through its integration of Hulu content. Now, an upcoming MCU project is poised to push that evolution to the limit.

On May 12, Disney+ is set to release what may be its most brutal, unflinching piece of original content to date: The Punisher: One Last Kill. The Special Presentation starring Jon Bernthal is expected to push the boundaries of what a Disney+ Original can look like, and if it succeeds, it could reshape the kind of content the platform will greenlight going forward.

Disney+ has been gradually warming up to mature content over the past few years. Echo broke ground as the first Marvel Studios series to earn a TV-MA rating, followed by the graphic horror of Marvel Zombies and both seasons of Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently streaming its second season.

The platform has also integrated the legacy Netflix Marvel catalog: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and more, all of which carry their original TV-MA ratings. Even on the film side, Deadpool & Wolverine arrived on Disney+, after setting a variety of box office records, as the first R-rated Marvel Studios movie.

DC Studios and James Gunn are already leaning heavily its mature content during the early stages of their new DCU. Under Gunn, the majority of projects, including Creature Commandos, Peacemaker Season 2, Lanterns, and Clayface, have been (or will be) TV-MA or R-rated.

Disney+'s utility of mature content has also been building quietly, and One Last Kill feels like the moment it fully commits, especially on the side of Marvel.

Frank Castle's story is inherently one of trauma and violence. His first appearance in Daredevil Season 2, alongside Charlie Cox's Daredevil, is still seen as one of the best in Marvel TV history, showing the dichotomy of man and what it means to fight (or kill) for justice.

The One Last Kill trailer showed a new, unflinching look at the Punisher's world, high-powered weapons, brutal action sequences, and a personal emotional weight tied to the loss of his family.

If One Last Kill performs well with subscribers, it sends a clear message to Disney and Marvel Studios executives that there is a real audience on the platform hungry for harder-edged storytelling. Also, this format of a one-hour Special Presentation feels like the perfect spot to really let loose.

Could a Bullseye Special Presentation be next, or even more Netflix-era characters like Jessica Jones or Luke Cage? With Marvel Television set to differentiate itself more and more from Marvel Studios and the film slate, dipping even more into the old Netflix canon and established heroes could be a

There is, however, an interesting wrinkle in Frank Castle's immediate future worth noting. Following his brutal, deeply personal Disney+ special, the Punisher is set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a PG-13, kid-friendly adventure.

The version of Frank Castle fans will see alongside Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will almost certainly be a toned-down one, as seen in the trailer, where Spidey webs the Punisher's mouth before he swears. This is a really fun way of making different characters from the MCU fit into completely different tones and age restrictions.

Disney+'s Incoming TV-MA Expansion

Marvel Television

The future success of One Last Kill could signal it's time for something much larger on Disney+, not just for Marvel but potentially for its other core franchises as well.

Within Marvel, the door is already open, and a string of successful TV-MA projects could encourage Lucasfilm to finally push Star Wars into that same territory.

The franchise has been leaning toward darker, more complex storytelling in recent years, yet every live-action Star Wars project on Disney+ has remained TV-14, even the award-winning drama, Andor.

It is worth noting that while Disney+'s Hulu integration gives the feeling of a platform already full of mature content through FX titles like The Bear and Shogun, those are technically Hulu Originals, not Disney+ Originals.

For casual consumers browsing the app, the distinction is largely invisible, which naturally shapes the perception that Disney+ has already embraced a TV-MA identity.

But when it comes to content produced directly under the Disney+ banner, Marvel has been doing the heaviest lifting. If The Punisher: One Last Kill proves that a Disney+ Original can thrive in R-rated territory, the ripple effects could be profound.

Don't expect to see an R-rated episode of Bluey anytime soon, but future scripted or docu-series could feel free to explore a less kid-oriented space.