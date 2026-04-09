Marvel Studios Releases Action-Packed Punisher: One Last Kill Trailer

Marvel Television is bringing Jon Bernthal's Punisher back to the forefront with a new Disney+ Special Presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill. Following Bernthal's return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, the character has a massive year ahead of him, courtesy of his Disney+ special and an appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Marvel released the first trailer for the Disney+ Special Presentation titled The Punisher: One Last Kill, featuring Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle. While the trailer did not reveal much in terms of plot details, a synopsis teased Frank Castle being brought back into the fray due to "an unexpected force." The full trailer can be seen below:

The trailer kicks off with Frank shirtless and talking to Jason R. Moore's Curtis Hoyle, who returns to the MCU after his supporting role in both seasons of Netflix's The Punisher.

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Asking how Frank is doing, Curtis implores the Punisher to let him in on what's happening in his life. He is also seen flashing in and out of Frank's vision, leaving his status in question as the special begins. While he was shot in the shoulder by Billy Russo in The Punisher, he recovered from his injury and is presumed to still be alive.

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The trailer alternates between shots of Frank at different points in his life, mostly showing him isolated in a room, contemplating his next steps. He is also seen in the middle of a scene with security guards, suggesting he may be on lockdown at some point in the series.

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Flashback scenes show Frank's young daughter in their home, confirming that the special will revisit his days as a family man. Tragically, his family's deaths were the biggest driving force in Frank becoming the Punisher in the first place.

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Another shot shows Frank leaving a red flower at his daughter's grave, which also has a watch on a rock next to it. This further confirms that this special will give fans the first look at Frank's family in years, as they were last shown and discussed in Bernthal's Punisher series on Netflix.

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As a fire approaches Frank inside a dark room, Curtis's voiceover tells the leading character, "you ain't got a f***ing chance," setting the stage for an intense adventure in this Special Presentation.

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While the enemies are largely kept in the dark, Frank unleashes a new kind of chaos on those in his way in this trailer. Using a variety of high-powered weapons, he shoots his way through assailants and uses brute strength to stay on his feet.

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In the trailer's final moments, Marvel shows off Frank Castle's vest, complete with a fresh Punisher logo on the front. This skull looks like it was painted onto the vest fairly recently within the timeframe of the show, marking a major turning point in the story when Frank unleashes everything he has on his enemies.

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Finally, the trailer ends with a low-angle shot of Frank in his Punisher gear, shooting a gun towards the camera. He is also standing in front of Gnucci's Restaurant, which suggests Ma Gnucci as the main villain.

While the role does not have an actor attached as of writing, Ma Gnucci is an infamous Marvel Comics gangster who serves as the head of the Gnucci crime family. Confined to a wheelchair, she goes after Frank for killing her sons, leading to an all-out war in New York City.

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The Punisher: One Last Kill will stream on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 12, one week after the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.