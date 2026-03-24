Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Gets Last-Minute Release Change

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 confirmed a unique last-minute change in its release schedule. Marvel Studios already reversed course on Born Again Season 1's release plan by abandoning its two-episode premiere. While that decision remains in place ahead of the Season 2 premiere, the studio announced a unique change that will make one week particularly exciting for Born Again enthusiasts.

Mere hours before Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+, Marvel Studios announced the season's release schedule. That announcement came with the last-minute surprise that Episodes 2 and 3 will be released simultaneously in the show's second week on Tuesday, March 31, defying prior expectations that Born Again Season 2 would unfold with one episode per week.

Furthermore, Marvel Studios confirmed that The Punisher: One Last Kill, a one-hour TV-MA Special Presentation starring Jon Bernthal's Punisher, will immediately follow Born Again Season 2's finale one week later:

Tuesday, March 24 - Episode 1, "The Northern Star"

Tuesday, March 31 - Episode 2, "Shoot the Moon" AND Episode 3, "The Scales & the Sword"

Tuesday, April 7 - Episode 4, "Gloves Off"

Tuesday, April 14 - Episode 5, "The Grand Design"

Tuesday, April 21 - Episode 6, "Requiem"

Tuesday, April 28 - Episode 7, "The Hateful Darkness"

Tuesday, May 5 - Episode 8, "The Southern Cross"

Tuesday, May 12 - A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios made an interesting decision to include The Punisher: One Last Kill in Born Again Season 2's release schedule. The MCU's third Disney+ Special Presentation will officially be released on Tuesday, May 12, just one week after Born Again's sophomore outing concludes on May 5 in "The Southern Cross."

Marvel Television

Why Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Release Schedule Change Was Genius

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's surprising release plan change may have been inspired by certain early reactions from critics. While the consensus for the sophomore outing was all-around strong, some reviewers, such as Brandon Davis, noted how the series "starts slow" and that the "first couple eps are okay."

That said, Davis teased that Episode 3 "slams the gas and we never find brakes," making it smart to move up that acceleration point into Born Again's second week to hook fans' interest quickly. One can only imagine what twists are coming that will jolt Born Again Season 2 so violently into overdrive.

Fans also finally know all eight episode titles for Born Again Season 2, which opens with "The Northern Star" and ends with "The Southern Cross." That juxtaposition of opposing directions may denote the shifting tides across the season as Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin begins with a firm grasp on New York before the tide shifts to Charlie Cox's Daredevil and his rebellion at the end.

Meanwhile, The Punisher: One Last Kill being placed on Born Again's release schedule suggests a special connection to Season 2. While the Punisher has a major part to play in Born Again Season 2, Jon Bernthal isn't reprising Frank Castle this time around, meaning One Last Kill may act as an epilogue to the eight-episode epic to explain what he was doing during the battle for New York's soul.