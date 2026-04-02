Marvel Announces Historic TV Show Slate For Spring 2026

Marvel's TV show slate for the spring season will be historic, with more projects released than ever before. Since before Marvel began releasing TV shows on Disney+ in 2021, the overall brand made a mark on the television world with shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage on Netflix. However, since MCU titles began premiering on Disney+, more focus than ever has been placed on building the TV series library.

Marvel Television

Marvel Television announced that the Punisher Special Presentation (formally titled The Punisher: One Last Kill) will be released on Disney+ on May 12, just one week after the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. This means that two MCU television projects will be coming out during the spring season in 2026.

Sony Pictures Television

However, Sony Pictures' Spider-Noir series, which stars Nicolas Cage as the titular character and is based on Spider-Noir from the Into the Spider-Verse movie, was also confirmed for release at the end of May on MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video; it will premiere on MGM+ on May 25, followed by Prime Video on May 27.

This means that, with the announcement of The Punisher's May 12 release date, three total live-action Marvel TV projects (Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, The Punisher: One Last Kill, and Spider-Noir) will be released in Spring 2026. This is a historic feat that has never occurred before: that many live-action television shows have never been released within a single spring season.

Marvel Television

It also provides Marvel fans with an almost constant flow of new content from March throughout May, as Daredevil: Born Again has already begun debuting new episodes each week. As soon as it is over, fans will receive The Punisher: One Last Kill, and then, just a few weeks later, Spider-Noir will premiere.

It is important to note, though, that this is not the first time Marvel has released three live-action shows in the same season (apart from spring). For instance, ABC's Inhumans came out on September 29, 2017. It was followed by Netflix's The Punisher Season 1 on November 17, 2017, and then Hulu's Runaways Season 1 debuted on November 21, 2017. So, all three of those were released in the Fall 2017 season from September to November.

It is also worth pointing out that the Spring 2026 slate is a bit more impressive than the Fall 2017 one in that two of those projects (Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and The Punisher: One Last Kill) are coming from the same universe (the MCU), whereas the three shows that were released in 2017 were all from different universes.

Will Marvel Ever Have Another Release Slate Like This?

Marvel's Spring 2026 slate is clearly historic, and even though the MCU has been around for almost 20 years and Marvel has existed way longer than that, a spring slate like this year's has never happened before.

However, it would not be a surprise if it happened again. Daredevil: Born Again will receive a third season. It is clear that Marvel wants to continue building out street-level stories and heroes in its ranks, and one has to assume that Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones could receive a project of her own sometime, since she has been included in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

It is possible that a Jessica Jones Disney+ project could premiere around the same time as Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, if Marvel decides to create a series centered on her. If that were to happen, most likely another Marvel universe (like Sony's) would need to release another project similar to Spider-Noir, as Disney and Marvel Television probably wouldn't want three projects to debut back-to-back.

That is extremely possible, as Sony announced it would reboot its Spider-Man universe in the near future. Since TV shows have been so popular and successful for Marvel Studios, Sony could take a page out of Marvel Studios' playbook and create multiple TV projects of its own, with one premiering around two MCU titles.