Frank Castle has spent years as one of the MCU's most uncompromising figures. Since Jon Bernthal first brought the character to life in the second season of Netflix's Daredevil, the Punisher has operated on a razor's edge between vigilante justice and pure carnage. Two seasons of his own Netflix series followed, and after a long absence, Bernthal returned in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ last year. The season ended with Frank locked inside Wilson Fisk's off-the-books detention facility, which he later escaped.

Deservedly, the character is getting his own standalone chapter in the MCU proper. Marvel has officially announced The Punisher: One Last Kill, a Marvel Television Special Presentation arriving on Disney+ on May 12, one week after the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale.

Marvel Studios

Fans knew the presentation was arriving this year, but it didn’t have an official release date or a proper title; now it does. The title indicates that Frank is out for blood again, and it makes one wonder who the Punisher wants to end this time around. The official synopsis for One Last Kill describes this person as a "force," an indication of how powerful they are:

“As Frank Castle searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.”

Well, there's evidence of who this "force" might be. Set photos from the production, which wrapped filming in New York City in August 2025, point to who Frank will be going after: Ma Gnucci, one of the most dangerous crime bosses the Punisher has faced in the comics. In the summer of 2025, cameras captured the exterior of a building adorned with signage for "Gnucci's Family Restaurant," a nod to the Gnucci crime family. Later, set photos went further, showing Frank alongside a woman in a wheelchair widely believed to be Isabella "Ma" Gnucci herself.

In the comics, Ma Gnucci is the iron-fisted head of New York City's largest remaining Mafia family, created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon for The Punisher Vol. 5 in 2000.

The story, collected as Welcome Back, Frank, kicks off when Castle announces his return to the war on crime by killing Ma's three sons. What follows is an all-out vendetta, with Ma mobilizing every resource at her disposal, including a near-superhuman mercenary known as the Russian, to put Frank in the ground.

Marvel Comics

The comics version of the conflict escalates into one of the most notoriously violent arcs in Punisher history. Ma tracks Frank to the Central Park Zoo, where he uses the animals to cover his escape, and she ends up mauled by polar bears, losing all four of her limbs and her scalp. Even then, she keeps fighting. The feud only ends when Castle burns down Ma's mansion with her in it.

The MCU, however, seems to be carving its own path with the character. Set photos show Ma with all her limbs still intact but seated in a wheelchair, suggesting the story catches her at a different point in the timeline or takes a different route altogether.

Punisher's Battle With Ma Gnucci Will Be Brutal

Bernthal has made no effort to manage expectations on the violence front. He described the special to Entertainment Weekly as a "visceral, psychologically complex, unforgiving, no-holds-barred version of Frank." This is exciting because it sounds close to what Ennis and Dillon built in Welcome Back, Frank, a story that did not hold back on the brutality of Punisher.

What makes a Frank and Ma collision so intriguing is the nature of the two people involved. Ma Gnucci is a villain who doesn’t hold back; she is loud, personal, and absolutely willing to escalate matters.

When someone crosses her, she throws everything at the problem until one of them is gone. Frank is just as relentless and would fearlessly take anyone in his way head-on, even if they’re stronger than he is. Putting these two forces against each other will be a blood bath, and it won’t stop till one party is 6-feet deep in a hole.

With a TV-MA rating and a 60-minute runtime, the special has room to let the conflict escalate to its full potential, making it one of the bloodiest face-offs we've seen in the MCU. Ma Gnucci will push Frank all the way, but he's likely to emerge victorious and head into Brand New Day.