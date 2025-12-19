Jon Bernthal Says Joining Tom Holland In Spider-Man: Brand New Day 12 Years After They First Met Is 'Such a Joy'

The Punisher star Jon Bernthal had nothing but nice things to say about his Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-star, Tom Holland, during an appearance at an international convention. Bernthal will make his big screen debut as The Punisher in the upcoming Spider-Man movie alongside Holland's web-slinging hero. However, not everything is smooth sailing between the two heroes, considering that set photos teased that they will be at odds, likely due to Spider-Man's no-kill rule and Punisher's brutal nature of justice. While the pair will likely clash in Spider-Man 4, it is a different story altogether in the real world.

The Direct was in attendance for Assemble! At the Marvel Gathering Stage at Tokyo Comic-Con 2025 on December 5, where Punisher star Jon Bernthal dodged a question about Spider-Man: Brand New Day but still offered high praise to Tom Holland and fellow guest, Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan. He noted that "it was such a joy" for him and Stan to "see these young guys come up and do just incredible work in there."

The pair first reminisced about working together for the first time in 2004's Tony & Tina's Wedding, while Stan pointed out that it was his first movie ever:

Tokyo Comic Con Host: "This is about 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' Could you tell us to some extent what it’s going to be like?" Jon Bernthal: "No, no I can’t. I’ve known Sebastian for so long; how long do I know you, mate? Almost 20 years. Like you were a kid when we met." Sebastian Stan: "Jon and I were in my first movie ever. That was in 2003, no, it was in 2004. That’s 21 years. Now, it’s good to see you in Japan 21 years later."

Bernthal continued by heaping high praise toward Stan and Holland, pointing out that he's known the Spider-Man star since he was 17:

Jon Bernthal: "The only thing I can say is, like Sebastian, who I love and admire so much, he’s such an incredible talent. It’s been such a joy for me to watch everything that he’s been doing over the years, and he’s singular. I feel the same way about Tom Holland. I’ve known Tom since he was 17."

The MCU star concluded by reflecting on working with Holland in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey as well. Bernthal admitted that Stan and Holland "blew him away" and he's "honored" to call them both friends:

Jon Bernthal: "So yeah, I love Tom. It’s great to be back with him. We did the Christopher Nolan movie together and then right into Spider-Man. I just love him so much, and it was such a joy like Sebastian to see these young guys come up and do just incredible work in there. They blow me away. I’m honored to call them both friends."

Marvel

Having worked together in both The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it is clear that the chemistry and familiarity between Holland and Bernthal will be strong, a good sign for the MCU's future after the Multiverse Saga.

Aside from putting Spider-Man's morality to the test, the Punisher's inclusion in Spider-Man 4 presents a different challenge than Peter Parker's previous allies. Frank Castle's approach to seeking justice could lead to several on-screen clashes between them before they find common ground and put aside their differences.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will explore the titular webslinger's transformation into a street-level hero. Joining Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal in the movie are Michael Mando, Sadie Sink (whose MCU character is currently being kept under wraps), and Mark Ruffalo. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will premiere in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Marvel

Jon Bernthal's high praise for Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4 not only indicates that he had a great time working with him while filming Brand New Day but also suggests that he is open to working with him again in the future.

This makes sense since Marvel Studios is leaning toward making Spider-Man a more grounded and street-level hero. There is a high chance that Peter Parker will cross paths not just with Punisher but also with the rest of the Defenders.

What makes the Punisher more intriguing in his upcoming appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the potential inclusion of his sidekick from the comics. A report claimed that Punisher will have a Black female sidekick in Spider-Man 4, but details about her role are still shrouded in secrecy.