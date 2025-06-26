How Frank Castle’s Brutality Will Put Peter Parker’s Morals to the Test In Spider-Man 4

The plot details for Spider-Man: Brand New Day remain under wraps, but the confirmed cast list already sparked a wave of anticipation. Since the title was revealed, rumors have swirled about who’s joining the film. While Zendaya and Sadie Sink are among the names locked in, there are whispers of returning supervillains possibly stepping into the chaos of Peter Parker’s next chapter since the tragedy in Avengers: Endgame.

This anticipation heightened when Deadline reported that Jon Bernthal—best known for portraying Frank Castle in The Punisher TV series and the recently released Daredevil: Born Again—officially joined the film’s cast. Bernthal’s Punisher inclusion in Spider-Man 4 raises questions regarding the conflicting moral codes of the sequel movie.

Spider-Man’s No-Kill Rule Meets Punisher’s Brutal Justice in Brand New Day

The Punisher

As curiosity builds for the team-up between the Punisher and Spider-Man, the more pressing question is: how will they work together when their moral codes clash? While Frank Castle operates as a street-style judge, jury, and executioner, Spider-Man lives by a strict no-kill rule. Though there is clear potential for an exciting team-up, fans can already sense deep conflict brewing beneath the surface.

This dynamic may not be too different from the one between Frank Castle and Matt Murdock in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, where Daredevil expresses his frustrations and calls Frank a "liability" for refusing to back down from killing. Meanwhile, Frank acted like the demon on Daredevil’s shoulder, trying to convince him that some people just aren’t worth saving. That same tension could play out again, only this time, it’s Spider-Man who has to decide where he draws the line.

Frank Castle May Shake Up One Typical Spider-Man Dynamic

Marvel Comics

Over the years, Spider-Man has often been portrayed as a mentee when paired with other superheroes, most notably Tony Stark (Iron Man), who acted as a father figure of sorts. This dynamic has carried over into other team-ups as well, with Spidey often playing the role of the young hero, still learning from those around him. With Frank Castle, the dynamic is bound to be intense and even confrontational, forcing Spider-Man to be more assertive and stand independently (read about where Frank will show up in the MCU next, the Punisher's Disney+ Special Presentation).

On the flip side, seeing that the Punisher was originally introduced as a villain in early Spider-Man comic runs, there seems to be another unexplored layer to Frank Castle showing up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It’s not just about clashing ideologies—it’s the fact that Frank Castle’s methods have always walked the line between hero and menace. So while fans are hoping for an alliance, there’s also the chance that Spider-Man might have to stop him instead.

Regardless of the dynamic, villain or hero, many wonder if Peter Parker can stand his ground against big, old, intimidating, sometimes bloody Frank Castle.