Daredevil Born Again Episode 4 Teases Punisher’s Debut, "Sic Semper Systema" Meaning Explained

It has been 6 years since Netflix's The Punisher released its second season, and thankfully Matt Castle fans will not have to wait much longer for Jon Bernthal to make his Marvel return! A new official photo indicates the Punisher is back in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 and he has a score to settle!

The Punisher's comeback in Daredevil: Born Again has been a hot topic for a long time considering this will be Jon Bernthal's first time sporting the skull in nearly six years. He was brought in prior to the massive story changes Born Again went through after the WGA strike in 2023, and he remains a vital part of the new Disney+ series.

Although Born Again has delivered some thrilling storylines in its first three episodes, the Punisher's presence in the overarching story has only been minimal as of writing. Now, that looks set to change with the show's fourth episode.

Punisher Debut Teased for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4

Marvel Studios

A new post from the official Daredevil X page teased the Punisher's MCU return in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4.

The account shared an image of a light post in New York City with a Punisher sticker on it, listing the date March 18 along with Episode 4. Also seen is the phrase, "Sic semper systema" over the skull.

"Sic semper systema" roughly translates from Latin to English to read, "thus always to the system." Simply put, it suggests a system can be overthrown or challenged.

In terms of what this could mean for Daredevil: Born Again, the Punisher is expected to play a big role in upcoming episodes. Specifically, it might be teasing Frank Castle doing what he can to take down the Kingpin while Matt struggles to get back into the game after Foggy Nelson's tragic death.

It may also be another indication of a team-up between Matt and Frank against the Kingpin as they look to find a way to keep doing their work as vigilantes without being hunted. With Fisk implementing a system meant to eliminate vigilantes, it would make sense seeing Matt and Frank's resolve become even stronger.

The full photo can be seen below:

Marvel Studios

This tease also comes as Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin begins enacting his "No Masks" initiative to hunt down vigilantes in New York City, putting heroes like the Punisher in danger.

How the Punisher Will Fit Into Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios

While the Punisher looks set to make his first Daredevil: Born Again during Episode 4, the popular antihero was first teased in the final moments of Episode 3.

The final scene showed Hector Ayala (the White Tiger) being shot in the head by a perpetrator wearing a vest with Frank Castle's iconic Punisher logo. The big question now is who exactly that assailant is, as it is highly unlikely that Frank would kill somebody like the White Tiger in cold blood.

However, this sets him up to be in even more danger, as the police and authorities will be more aggressive than ever in chasing down Frank and other vigilantes like him.

Viewers are also eager to see Frank reunite with Matt Murdock for the first time since Daredevil Season 2, especially with New York in such a state of chaos under the Kingpin's mayorship.

While it's still unclear how much of Season 1 Punisher will be in, many expect him to play a big role in the MCU's newest Disney+ series in the coming weeks.