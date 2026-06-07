The Acolyte Creator Reveals 4 Storylines For Manny Jacinto’s The Stranger In Canceled Season 2

The Acolyte Season 2 would've included big plans for Manny Jacinto's The Stranger. The High Republic Sith Lord was one of the most intriguing characters in the Disney+ Star Wars series, but after The Acolyte was canceled after only one season, the futures of The Stranger/Qimir, Amandla Stenberg's twins Mae and Osha, and the Jedi Council were left up in the air.

The Acolyte's creator, Leslye Headland, has revealed in the years since the show's axing that there were plans to do more with these characters, and that big things were in store for Jacinto's character in Season 2. Qimir/The Stranger was introduced in The Acolyte as a disillusioned ex-Jedi Padawan who became one of the early Sith Lords. He trained Mae in the way of the Dark Side and sent her out as his acolyte to kill other Jedi. In the end, Qimir is seen taking Osha as his new apprentice, who agrees to do so to protect her sister, Mae.

In a more recent interview with Empire Magazine, Headland shared four major storylines that would've utilized the Stranger in another season. One of these would be "getting into who exactly Manny [Jacinto's] character is." While audiences gained some knowledge of the Stranger in The Acolyte, there was still a lot left unsaid about the character, including exact details about his past and how he left the Jedi Order and became a Sith Lord.

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Some of that would definitely have been addressed in Season 2, as Headland said they would have dug into "his connection with Vernestra," aka the Jedi Master serving on the Council, played by Rebecca Henderson. Vernestra revealed in The Acolyte that Qimir was once her apprentice. Vernestra is seen asking the mind-wiped Mae for help finding Qimir in the finale, calling him a "pupil of mine before he turned to evil." It seems the exact history between Qimir and Vernestra would've been unpacked in another season of The Acolyte.

Headland also said another season would have revealed Qimir's "connection with [Sith Lord] Plagueis." This is one of the biggest questions fans had after The Acolyte's finale, which featured a quick appearance by a hooded figure emerging from the cave to watch Qimir and Osha, which was the first reveal of Darth Plagueis in live-action. Darth Plagueis is another of the most notable Sith Lords in Star Wars history, who was also responsible for training Darth Sidious.

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Fans were dying to learn more about Plagueis and how the Stranger came to be his apprentice (and how Sidious came to eventually replace him), but it seems like that won't happen unless The Acolyte miraculously returns for another season.

The final tidbit that Headland shared about her plans for The Acolyte Season 2, was that it would set up Qimir's "connection with other sequel-established things." Headland mentioned that The Acolyte was planning to "[tie] in lore to the sequels," with the High Republic-based project set earlier than anything else in the live-action Star Wars timeline. It's unclear here whether Headland was referring to the Sequel Trilogy in the Skywalker Saga (Episodes VII-IX) when she mentions sequels, or to any Star Wars sequels that came after The Acolyte in the timeline. Regardless, the show had an opportunity to answer many questions.

The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ with weekly episodes starting June 4, 2024, and was canceled in August 2024. The series starred Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Lee Jung-jai, Carrie-Anne Moss, Rebecca Henderson, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The Acolyte Season 2 Would Have Answered A Lot of Star Wars Questions

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Star Wars fans were excited to learn that the basic concept of The Acolyte would be digging into the history of the Jedi and the Sith, with the latter having always been a particularly mysterious order.

Season 1 scratched the surface of those ideas, but the promise of Darth Plagueis in Season 2 would definitely have expanded on the lore of the Sith. Plagueis' inclusion could also have eventually led to the introduction of a younger Darth Sidious, a direct Skywalker Saga tie-in, and seeing more of Palpatine's origins would definitely have given Star Wars fans a lot to chew on.

On top of that, Season 1 ended with the reveal of Vernestra approaching Master Yoda, confirming another direct tie-in to the Skywalker Saga. Headland mentioned previously that the next season would've shown Yoda's dark side, digging further into the corruption of the Jedi Order during that era.

A lot of these questions will now go unanswered due to the show's cancellation, though Headland told Empire she would "still want to do [Season 2]" if the opportunity presented itself.