Spider-Man Movies Releasing After Brand New Day: All 9 Confirmed & Rumored Films

Spider-Man just proved he's still the king of the box office, and he's not stepping down anytime soon. Brand New Day hit theaters on July 31 and broke the domestic opening weekend record with $360.1 million, taking the title from Avengers: Endgame. The film is now soaring toward a $2 billion global haul, with its final total still anyone's guess. That kind of success all but guarantees Spider-Man's cinematic future is packed, with several more movies and spin-offs already confirmed or rumored to be coming from Sony Pictures in the future.

During the late 2010s and early 2020s, after Sony Pictures struck a deal with Marvel Studios to share Tom Holland's Spider-Man, the studio also launched its own spin-off universe. Eventually dubbed Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU), it consisted of three Venom movies, along with Madame Web, Morbius, and Kraven the Hunter.

All in all, most fans would consider this corner of comic book filmmaking some of the worst ever, a clear, distinct drop-off in quality from the MCU, even during the Multiverse Saga, when more audiences started turning critical of Marvel's own output. And with that, after a six-year run, after Kraven the Hunter, it seemed like the SSU was dead.

On the animated side, though, Sony has been far more successful, with the two Spider-Verse films becoming massive hits and among the most beloved comic book movies among fans. Across the Spider-Verse earned $690.5 million, a major win for Sony Pictures Animation.

With all that said, there's much more Spider-Man coming in the future after Brand New Day's success, with director Destin Daniel Cretton taking over the keys to the kingdom after Jon Watts.

Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman has even talked about the SSU again recently, admitting the studio has "none in active development" at the moment.

Even so, heading into the late 2020s and early 2030s, there are many confirmed, rumored, and potential Spider-Man movies (or spin-offs) that could be released in theaters.

9 Confirmed & Rumored Upcoming Spider-Man Movies

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Closing out the celebrated Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is the safest bet on this entire list.

After a brutal delay that pushed it from its original 2024 target all the way to June 18, 2027, the threequel is finally locked in and ready to pick up right where Across the Spider-Verse left off.

Christopher Miller and Phil Lord return to write, with Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, and Daniel Kaluuya all reprising their roles. Sony has already released nine photos from the film, along with early footage at CinemaCon, though a full trailer has yet to drop.

With Brand New Day proving Spider-Man is as hot as ever right now, Beyond the Spider-Verse is set up to be the highest-earning animated Spidey film ever.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man 5

Sony Pictures

With Brand New Day on pace to easily clear $2 billion globally, Spider-Man 5 might be the closest thing to a lock on this list that isn't already confirmed.

The film's box-office run could even creep up on the all-time global records held by Avengers: Endgame and Avatar, and its mid-credits tease that "Spider-Man will return" makes another Tom Holland outing feel like the surest guarantee in Hollywood.

Sony and Marvel executives have made their interest in continuing Holland's Peter Parker clear, and Kevin Feige has confirmed that "there are always plans" for more:

"There are always plans. But right now, he's going to rest after that global tour. He and Zendaya are going to take a good and restful victory lap, which they very much deserve."

One unfortunate update for impatient Spidey fans is that Destin Daniel Cretton will be filming the live-action Naruto movie in 2027, probably making the earliest we'd see a Spider-Man 5 in 2029.

Animated Spider-Gwen

Sony Pictures

Once Beyond the Spider-Verse wraps up her story, Spider-Gwen looks like the next Spider-Verse character in line for a movie of her own.

Sony Pictures Animation presidents Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville confirmed in February 2026 that two Spider-Verse spin-offs are in active development, one of which is centered on Hailee Steinfeld's fan-favorite Gwen Stacy.

Continuing the story of one of the franchise's most beloved characters feels like a safe bet and gives the incredible animation team another tall task to take on.

Animated Spider-Punk

Sony Pictures

Spider-Punk is in a nearly identical boat to Spider-Gwen. Daniel Kaluuya's breakout anarchist hero was confirmed to be getting his own animated movie back in August 2025, with Kaluuya set to reprise the role and co-write the script alongside Ajon Singh.

Like the Spider-Gwen project, Sony Pictures Animation confirmed in February 2026 that Spider-Punk is officially "in active development," though story details remain scarce.

Animated Venom

Sony Pictures

Venom isn't going anywhere; the people love him too much for Sony to let him go. Though the symbiote hasn't shown up in the Spider-Verse movies yet, an animated Venom film is officially coming. In February 2026, Sony Pictures Animation announced that the studio is developing a brand-new animated Venom movie, expanding the symbiote's story beyond the live-action trilogy. Amy Pascal further confirmed its legitimacy during the Brand New Day press run.

It's set to be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein of Final Destination: Bloodlines, reuniting several producers from the earlier films, with Tom Hardy also attached in some capacity.

Live-Action Miles Morales

Marvel Studios / Insomniac Games

Tom Holland has talked openly about eventually passing the torch to a live-action Miles Morales, though exactly when that will happen remains a mystery.

The clearest hint yet came from Kevin Feige himself, who confirmed the studio "definitely have plans" for Miles's live-action debut, adding that it wouldn't happen until "sometime after the Spider-Verse series ends" in 2027.

Feige also revealed he's had in-depth discussions with Sony's Amy Pascal about the next several Spider-Man movies, planning as far out as a potential Spider-Man 9. The likeliest path forward has Holland's Peter Parker leading one or two more Brand New Day sequels before Miles takes over for his own live-action trilogy.

Live-Action Sinister Six

Marvel Comics

After Brand New Day's success, it feels like anything is possible for Spider-Man at the box office, including a villain team-up that's been stuck in development hell for over a decade.

Sony originally planned a Sinister Six movie back during the Andrew Garfield era, with Drew Goddard attached to write and direct a story that would have sent Spider-Man to the Savage Land.

The project was scrapped after the 2014 Sony hack leaked its plans, effectively killing The Amazing Spider-Man universe and pushing Sony toward its eventual deal with Marvel.

Despite No Way Home teasing a five-villain team-up, a true live-action Sinister Six has still never actually happened in a Spider-Man movie.

Venom 4

The Direct

This one is pure speculation, but it's hard to fully count out the live-action Venom franchise. The trilogy was a genuine success for Sony, generating over $1.8 billion worldwide despite Venom: The Last Dance closing things out as the lowest-grossing.

Director Kelly Marcel has said the ending intentionally left room for more symbiote stories, even teasing Andy Serkis's Knull as "just the beginning" for the King in Black. That said, with Eddie Brock dead by the end of Venom 3 and Sony now pivoting toward an animated Venom movie instead, a fourth live-action entry would come as a surprise to many.

Spider-Woman

Marvel Comics

The Spider-Woman movie has had a rough go of it. The Olivia Wilde-directed movie, first announced back in 2020 with Jessica Drew at its center, was quietly reported to be dead in early 2026 after years of inactivity.

That doesn't mean the Spider-Woman name is dead for good, though. Brand New Day just introduced a character named "Cindy" in Bruce Banner's Empire State University class, widely believed to be a tease for Cindy Moon, the hero known as Silk. Sony previously developed a live-action Silk series for Amazon, which was canceled in 2024.

BONUS: X-Men & Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

There's no official ground to stand on here, but it's a fun theoretical idea worth watching. Sadie Sink's Jean Grey became the first rebooted X-Men character to appear in the MCU when she showed up in Brand New Day, tying Spider-Man directly to the mutant team ahead of their reported May 2028 movie.

Part of Sony and Marvel's deal allows Spider-Man to appear in Disney-owned films, something that hasn't happened since Avengers: Endgame. Though a Spider-Man appearing in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars seems likely.

There's also a darker angle: Brand New Day saw Peter Parker invent a universal power-inhibitor chip to neutralize Jean Grey, tech that could eventually be weaponized into the mutant-suppressing collars.