Spider-Verse 3: All 9 Photos Released From the Movie (Spider-Gwen, Prowler & More)

As Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (Spider-Verse 3) gets prepped for its release, a few images from the film have already been shared publicly. Spider-Verse 3 has been through a long journey ahead of its debut after originally being set for a release less than a year after 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. While the threequel is still more than a year away, Sony Pictures Animation has at least offered a small peek into what to expect.

Sony Pictures Animation has released nine still images from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse ahead of its release. The studio released the first of these images during a presentation at CinemaCon 2025.

The first one in the batch shows Shameik Moore's Miles Morales hanging on the side of what appears to be a bus or train in the middle of the city. This is most likely on Earth-42, although it is unclear if he is running from somebody or in pursuit of an enemy.

Sony Pictures Animation

Sony also released concept art of one of this movie's new villains, Jharrel Jerome's Miles G. Morales. Donning the full purple and black Prowler outfit he used in his debut at the end of Across the Spider-Verse, he unsheaths his claws and jumps in the air for an attack.

Sony Pictures Animation

Next up, Miles Morales stands on top of a tall machine under the sun and looks over the edge, with Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy standing behind him. Seemingly near the tops of a bunch of sailboats, this is sure to be one of the more emotional moments of the movie after the two leading heroes reconnect.

Sony Pictures Animation

The two variants of Miles Morales take center stage in the next image, as Spider-Man and the Prowler face off. Spider-Miles has his mask off as he sticks to the wall, getting ready to take on his doppelganger in one of the film's multiple expected battles.

Sony Pictures Animation

Miles is shown again without his mask on in an image in which he is hanging upside down from a roof. While the background does not show any surroundings, Miles' costume is damaged in the shoulder area, meaning this could be a shot from later in the film.

Sony Pictures Animation

Miles is then shown out of his superhero costume in a moment with his father, Brian Tyree Henry's Jefferson Davis. The two bond on the hood of Davis's car, although it is unclear if Miles' father knows about his secret identity yet.

Sony Pictures Animation

Daniel Kaluuya's Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk returns to action in an image of him kicking an enemy in front of text that reads, "Gonna save your dad." After Brown helped Miles escape custody in the last movie, this could show their partnership continuing, as Hobie hopes to protect Miles's father from being killed as part of a canon event.

Sony Pictures Animation

Fans will get a unique blast to the past in this movie, as one image shows a look at a young Aaron and Jefferson Davis together (Aaron played by Mahershala Ali). While it is unclear if this is from a flashback or a look at another universe, the two appear happy together while looking at the back seat of their car.

Sony Pictures Animation

Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 jumps back into action against Miles Morales, holding him by the throat and winding up a punch. Considering O'Hara is angrily pursuing the young Spider-Man to stop him from saving his father, tensions will be high when these two reunite.

Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the third movie in Sony's Spider-Verse trilogy, written by popular creative duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord. Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, and more, this story will immediately follow the second film, which ended with Miles Morales being captured by his alternate universe doppelganger as his friends run to find him. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will debut in theaters on June 18, 2027.

When Will Sony Share More From Spider-Verse 3?

With Spider-Verse 3's release date officially locked in for next June, the big question is when fans will get to see the first official footage from this new movie. Particularly considering the film was originally meant to debut in theaters two years ago (2024), this film is quickly building up hype as one of 2027's biggest movies after the first two became such big hits.

Sony already showed off footage from the film for CinemaCon 2026 attendees, revealing the first few minutes from the movie's opening scene. Here, Miles G. Morales and his Uncle Aaron hold the main Earth-1610 Miles captive before the later uses his powers to escape from the punching bag and fight back against his assailants.

Looking forward, Sony may look to deliver a first trailer for Spider-Verse 3 by the end of this year or early 2027 to build anticipation for this thrilling new chapter. However, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day coming in July, this film could also be a good place for Sony to share a first look at its new animated threequel. While specifics on that are still being kept secret, Sony is sure to bring everything it has to make sure fans know how big and expansive Spider-Verse 3 will truly be.