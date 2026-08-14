Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Head Breaks Silence On Trailer Leak: “Not Fully Rendered Footage"

One of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's producers and writers, Chris Miller, has spoken out against recent online leaks of the film. The third and final Miles Morales story in the Spider-Verse universe is due for release in 2027, four years after the previous installment, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Outside of a few official stills, little has been released from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse yet.

Earlier in the week, trailer footage from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse began circulating online, prompting Sony Pictures to quickly enforce takedowns of the videos. Miller, who is co-writing the movie alongside Phil Lord and Dave Callaham, took to X to slam the leaked trailer, saying, "Not a fan of leaks of unfinished, not fully rendered footage."

The leaked footage, which showcased nearly 4 minutes from the movie, appears to be the same trailer shown at CinemaCon earlier in 2026. Many viewers had decried the footage online, with some criticizing Miles G. Morales' facial animation as far less detailed and not consistent with the Spider-Verse's typical comic book art style.

Sony Pictures Animation

While Miller's post legitimizes the leak, it also serves as a reminder that the footage is not finished and that there is more work to be done on the scenes before they're officially released to the public. On the CinemaCon stage earlier in the year, Miller promised that Spider-Verse 3 would be "the most spectacular 'Spider-Verse' film ever," with an animation team that "are about pushing boundaries." Lord added that the team threw out the rulebook to make the third film so that they could "[go] places that we literally could not have gone before."

The initial trailer release for Beyond the Spider-Verse at CinemaCon elicited "full body chills" in the room. The fact that the footage has now leaked unceremoniously is a shame, as it robs the animators of the chance to finalize their work and share the intended experience with more audiences.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is a direct continuation of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which left Miles Morales trapped in an alternate universe, where he was captured by the Prowler, who turned out to be a variant of himself. The movie is set for release on June 18, 2027, with a voice cast that includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac, and Nicolas Cage.

When Will Spider-Verse 3's Trailer Be Officially Released?

Sony Pictures Animation

Despite the Spider-Verse 3 trailer seemingly leaking, that doesn't mean the footage is any closer to being officially released online. Sony held off from publicly posting the trailer from CinemaCon four months ago, and these leaks won't force the studio's hand, particularly if the work is still being finalized.

What is more likely is that Spider-Verse 3's trailer will be released according to its original marketing plan. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is now less than 12 months away from its release in theaters, so the marketing cycle could begin at any time.

It's likely that Sony will want to run the trailer ahead of one of its other film releases this year. The studio's big holiday tentpole is Jumanji: Open World, which opens on December 25, 2026. Given Jumanji's family-oriented audience and its proximity to other major films like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, that seems like the most likely spot for Sony to place the Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer.