New Spider-Verse 3 Trailer Features Evil Miles Morales, Kingpin, Peter Parker's Baby & More (CinemaCon 2026 Description)

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse made yet another CinemaCon appearance, this time sharing a full clip and a short sizzle reel. Last year, Sony took Beyond the Spider-Verse to CinemaCon to reveal multiple stills, including a sneak peek at Spidey Miles vs. Prowler Miles, and finally confirmed the animated threequel's June 2027 release date. CinemaCon is exclusively attended by exhibitors, press, and major industry figures, and footage shown is generally not released online. Sadly, that rings true for the opening moments of Beyond the Spider-Verse, although fans can still enjoy a full description of the footage and select stills.

The footage begins with a different take on Across the Spider-Verse's final moments, with Miles Morales trapped on Earth-42, where he realizes that "there's no Spider-Man here." Having been chained up on a punching bag by his Uncle Aaron, who he tells, "I know you don't want to be The Prowler," to which he responds, "I'm not," as, in this world, Miles holds the mantle.

The Prowler, voiced by Jharrel Jerome, jumps down from the ceiling and reveals himself as Miles Morales, questioning the identity of his prisoner. After their tense confrontation, Prowler Miles criticizes his heroic counterpart's pronunciation of their surname, "Morales? You can't even say it right."

Sony Pictures from Across the Spider-Verse

Putting their conflict aside, Miles begs to be freed because his "dad is gonna die in two days," leading him to explain the concept of canon events from Across the Spider-Verse in which a police captain close to Spider-Man is killed. However, he starts glitching, somewhat freaking out his Earth-42 captors.

Growing impatient, Spidey Miles warns them, "I don't wanna hurt you," before quoting one of his first lessons from Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker, "Don't watch the mouth, watch the hands," as he uses his electric powers to break free.

After showing off the opening moments of Spider-Verse 3, attendees were treated to a quick-fire trailer. While Sony is keeping the footage exclusive to CinemaCon for the time being, fans online were treated to a few Beyond the Spider-Verse stills that showcase its ever-stunning animation that spans numerous distinct styles.

Spider-Verse 3 looks to be offering flashbacks featuring Mahershala Ali's Aaron and Brian Tyree Henry's Jefferson Davis in their more youthful days, perhaps on Earth-42 to expand on the backstory of Miles G. Morales.

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The footage confirmed that John Mulaney's Spider-Ham is back in action, as Peter B. Parker asks him to hold his baby, Mayday Parker, to which he hilariously responds, "Gladly, but I'm all out of milk."

Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk (who will star in his own Spider-Verse spin-off movie) laid out the madness of the threequel's stakes clearly: "So you're gonna save your dad, beat Spot, and shake Miguel's whole game by yourself?"

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Beyond saving his father and fighting Jason Schwartzman's Multiverse-bending Spot, who announces that he "just [wants] to be taken seriously," Miles will be pursued by Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara and the Spider Society, while Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy and other web-slinging heroes come to his aid.

The CinemaCon footage confirmed that a rematch between Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 is on the horizon, and it looks truly stunning.

Those aren't the only villains on the table, as the quick-fire footage confirmed that Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, is returning after his villainous role in Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Liev Schreiber. The crime lord was last seen being defeated by Miles and arrested after creating a Super Collider to reunite with his late wife, Vanessa, and their son, Richard, through the Multiverse.

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The trailer leaves off with a powerful emotional beat from Luna Lauren Velez's Rio Morales, telling her son, "You're not tough, you're strong." Knowing that Jefferson's death and Miles' canon event are just days away, the stakes have never been higher for the Morales family ahead of the final chapter.

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Interestingly, the CinemaCon-exclusive footage was shown in a 1:43:1 aspect ratio, as Beyond the Spider-Verse has been formatted for premium large formats like IMAX for the first time in the franchise's history.

Taking to the stage at CinemaCon, co-writer Chris Miller declared the trilogy-capper to be "the most emotional Spider-Verse film we have ever made" while co-writer Phil Lord clarified that it is also the "most spectacular."

Lord hyped up how Spider-Verse 3 has "no rulebook," promising that it will allow the long-awaited threequel to go to "places we've never gone before."

They teased that, to get home and save his father from his perilous canon event, Miles will have to "rebuild old friendships and make some new ones, with the most unlikely allies you could imagine."

Sony Pictures also marked the occasion with a brand new synopsis for Beyond the Spider-Verse, hinting that Miles Morales' "final chapter" will take him to the "darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in search of a way home:"

"Miles Morales returns for the final chapter of Sony Pictures Animation's Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.' Hunted by Miguel O’Hara’s Spider Society and betrayed by his friends, Miles finds himself in the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in search of a way home. Knowing that his family has been not only fractured but endangered by his calling, it’s a race against the clock for Miles to travel across the wildest reaches of time and space to fight for and reunite everything he holds most dear."

In classic Beyond the Spider-Verse fashion, Sony Pictures has also shifted the animated Marvel flick's release date, this time to June 18, 2027. That marks a slight move up for Spider-Verse 3 from the previously announced June 25, 2027, likely to capitalize on the Father's Day weekend. Beyond has also been scheduled for June 4, 2027, and even as early as March 29, 2024, at different times.

Read about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's equally exciting CinemaCon presence.