HBO Lanterns Review: Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler Anchor a Stellar Green Lantern Drama

As the first official DC Studios series, there's a lot at stake for Lanterns. While we've seen one member of the Green Lantern Corps in the DCU thus far, the series is our first true introduction to the cosmic police force and introduces two iconic characters, Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Though there's a lot riding on the series, Lantern fans have nothing to worry about: it's a stellar exploration of an important corner of the DC Universe, anchored by a pair of central performances.

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU has gotten off to a slightly rocky start. Superman was a strong debut for David Corenswet's Man of Steel, quickly expanding the DCU's superhero ranks with Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) interpretations stacked among other important DC characters.

The film's finale introduced Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, but the character's full debut would have to wait until this year's Supergirl film. While Alcock provides a substantial interpretation of the character (and Jason Momoa is so keyed into Lobo that I'm not sure he isn't The Main Man incarnate), the film stumbled at the box office, delivering the DCU's first real setback.

Set to debut on HBO and HBO Max, Lanterns has considerable pressure to restore the DCU's momentum and successful worldbuilding, but fear not: it is the real deal. While there are some issues with its narrative construction, it successfully introduces us to the Green Lantern Corps with excellent performances from Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler.

Lanterns Excels Thanks to Impactful Character Interpretations

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In Lanterns, Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) has seen better days. The green-hued luster of his Green Lantern career isn't what it used to be, as Jordan's drinking and irresponsibility have put him increasingly at odds with both many on Earth and the Guardians of the Universe. They task a resentful Jordan with training soldier John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) to be his replacement.

This tense partnership is strained when the pair must investigate the appearance of a Manhunter, the Guardians' first attempt at a universal peacekeeping force that went awry. Repeatedly described as the most dangerous beings in the galaxy for their ability to look like anyone of any species, and to create an array of deadly technologies, these unlikely partners have to stop the Manhunters at all costs.

Lanterns immediately checks a number of boxes successfully out of the gate. It's a smartly conceived and well-constructed police procedural, an approach that fits the Lanterns' 'Space Cops' lore and reflects some of the best Green Lantern stories. It also quickly enhances our understanding of both Hal Jordan and John Stewart, their interactions bringing the characters into quick, sharp contrast.

Aaron Pierre is a stellar cast as the fearless John Stewart, bringing depth and complexity to a character worth following. We spend considerable time exploring Stewart's upbringing and connection to the Corps, which enriches a well-built character. Kyle Chandler is additionally great as the controversial but highly skilled first Earth Lantern, Jordan. Chandler balances the character's belligerent charisma, resentment, ego, and heroism well, creating a well-crafted and highly watchable hero.

Villain Issues Aside, Lanterns Is a Solid Introduction to the Corps

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The series is at its best when exploring the characters or building their connection to the Guardians of the Universe. Fortunately, there are a lot of these elements packed in. John Stewart's life is thoroughly explored, and the reason for his unique upbringing and lifelong belief that he's 'destined' for a ring is fascinating. The Guardians of the Universe are interestingly shown to be fallible and powerful, and Laura Linney embodies a Guardian with admirable grace befitting their lore.

The Manhunter plotline is an interesting one, enabling the strong procedural elements and adding another unique element to the show's worldbuilding. Unfortunately, there are hang-ups in its execution. While we do see their capacity for manipulation and technological prowess, and there is genuine danger, the show stops short of truly demonstrating why Manhunters are universally feared. When a being is introduced as the most dangerous in the galaxy, one would hope to have a sense of why that is, and Lanterns alludes to this instead of concretely demonstrating it.

That said, Lanterns goes a long way toward expanding our sense of the DCU beyond Kryptonians. As a core element of the Justice League, it's an important contribution that was barely broached in Superman (Guy Gardner is fun to watch, but not exactly the most iconic of Earth's sector of the Corps). The series sets Stewart up as Earth's next green defender, and Pierre is more than ready to step into a range of important stories.

At its core (Corps?), Lanterns is exactly what the DCU needed: a wildly watchable narrative that introduces us to the Corps and Earth's many Lantern-ring-wearing heroes, yet stays true to what makes those heroes tick. Chandler is a fantastic Hal Jordan, while Aaron Pierre is a superb John Stewart, showing that the gradual Justice League build-up is off to a great start. Brightest Day, indeed.

Final Rating: 7/10

Lanterns premieres August 16, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET, on HBO and HBO Max.