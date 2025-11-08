2026 Green Lantern TV Show's Unexpected Genre Gets Revealed

Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy confirmed the show's unexpected genre, and it made a ton of sense based on its premise. After Superman introduced Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner on the big screen, Lanterns is set to showcase the arrival of two other Green Lanterns: Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). While Green Lantern is a cosmic-based hero, the protagonists will navigate a mentor-mentee relationship on Earth as they unpack a murder that could be tied to an intergalactic conflict.

Given that the DCU is in its early stages, the franchise is exploring different genres. 2026 sets the stage for a big year for DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran due to the arrival of big swings like Supergirl, a space adventure movie, and Clayface, an R-rated horror flick. Lanterns is no different, as evidenced by the latest comments from its showrunner.

Speaking with Men's Health, Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy shared that the DCU series is "as much of a buddy cop show as a superhero show," confirming the HBO Max show's unexpected genre.

For the uninitiated, the buddy cop genre revolves around two opposing forces who are reluctantly tasked with working together in a high-stakes investigation. Lanterns, being a buddy cop show, is a seamless fit for the series due to the opposing personalities between a veteran like Hal Jordan and a rookie hero in John Stewart.

Mundy continued by saying that the "push and pull" between Jordan and Stewart is crucial to Lanterns' overall story, noting that the show is basically about "replacement:"

"Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement—when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins? That push and pull between those two characters is really important. So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you’re yelling and screaming. That’s what we’re trying to convey: He knows he belongs, so he doesn’t have to overcompensate. There’s a real balance there that’s just innately inside of Aaron. He’s big. He’s an intimidating presence just physically. But there’s a softness to him too. There’s a thoughtfulness. You can’t teach that.”

These comments were consistent with what Lanterns director James Hawes said in a previous interview with Brandon Davis in June 2025. During the conversation, Hawes described Lanterns as having a buddy cop structure, but it wasn't made clear that that would be one of the show's main genres:

Brandon Davis: "I do have to talk to you about Lanterns because I'm very excited [about] that. I know you probably can't say much. I would love to start with, what enticed you about that project?" James Hawes: "It's a combination because it's not my normal sandpit, really to go off and play in that area. But, the writing, Chris Mundy [and] Damon Lindelof, they've done things like 'Ozark,' 'True Detective.' The script has such wit and so much character. It's like a buddy cop movie laid out, and I talked about this. It is a sort of 'True Detective,' 'Fargo,' and 'No Country for Old Men.' Naturalistic. It's a buddy cop movie, and then somebody flies."

After the DCU's big year in 2025, Lanterns is confirmed to be the franchise's first major entry in 2026. The series stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Nathan Fillion, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. Lanterns is expected to premiere on HBO Max sometime in early 2026.

Why Lanterns' Buddy Cop Genre Has the Potential to Elevate the DCU

Lanterns' deep dive into the buddy cop genre allows the show to stand out from the rest of the DCU (and even from the wider superhero genre). The series has the potential to elevate the DCU by showcasing a strong dynamic between its lead stars, and its episodic format offers plenty of opportunities to expand the core mentor relationship of John Stewart and Hal Jordan even further.

Chris Mundy's comments about Lanterns being a show about replacement hints that the show's endgame would be Jordan passing the torch to Stewart as the DCU's proper (and main) Green Lantern, who could eventually join Superman in future adventures as a member of the Justice League. To do so, Stewart needs to develop his skills in working with other heroes, starting with a ring-wielding veteran like Hal Jordan.

The buddy cop structure of Lanterns is already an ideal genre for the series, considering that the Green Lantern Corps are technically space cops. Still, what makes the show unique is that two mismatched officers are placed in an unusual and grounded scenario where they have to utilize their detective skills rather than rely on creating powerful constructs with their rings.

Conflict is also a crucial storytelling tool between the two protagonists of Lanterns, and the dynamic could flip because DC Comics fans are well aware of Hal Jordan's cocky attitude compared to John Stewart's disciplined approach. If anything, there is a chance that Stewart could be mentoring Jordan or putting him in line during the investigation.