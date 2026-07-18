Supergirl Star Milly Alcock Admits She's Not Ready To Be Idolized By DC Fans: 'You Guys Only Know A Certain Part [Of Me]'

Supergirl and DCU actress Milly Alcock recently stated that fans aren't entirely familiar with her yet, and because of that, she is scared to be idolized by DC and comic book fans for her work in James Gunn's new DCU. Supergirl is the talk of the town within the DCU community at the moment, largely due to its recent theatrical release on June 26 and the fact that it has severely underperformed at the box office. DC Studios CEO and DCU creative mastermind James Gunn hand-picked Milcock to portray Supergirl after she appeared in House of the Dragon Season 1, and Supergirl is integral to the future of the DCU, so the character is still going to be featured heavily in the future.

In the latest issue of SFX Magazine, Supergirl star Milly Alcock was interviewed for her lead role in the DC Studios movie. When asked if she was ready to be idolized, as many comic book movie superstars often are following their appearance in a major superhero movie, the actress said that she was "absolutely not" ready for that.

Notably, Milcock added that she is "sh*t-scared" to be put up on a pedestal like other DC and Marvel actors, largely because fans "only know a certain part of [her]:"

"No. Absolutely not. Shit-scared! I think it's because I know all of me. You guys only know a certain part and that's a frightening thing, to be met with that."

For a lot of fans, especially those on the younger side, actors are looked up to because of the types of characters they portray in superhero films. Most of the time, superheroes are depicted as always making the right decision, selfless, and as the embodiment of correct morals.

Milcock stated that she always "loved the original Annie" when she was growing up, but "didn't really have an icon that [she] looked up to in that kind of way:"

"I loved the original Annie. I don't know why. I was never an orphan!

But they always have that in children's films: dead parents. Every character I've played has had dead parents, which I think is very interesting. But I didn't really idolize people growing up. I didn't really have an icon that I looked up to in that kind of way."

DC Studios

The DCU star also admitted that it has been "scary" to play such a major character in a franchise like the DCU, especially because Gunn had so much confidence in her. However, she also revealed that her own confidence "grew on set," even though she was a bit unsure of herself in the beginning:

"I mean, it's all scary. It's all intimidating, you know? But it's exciting. It's both. I think that confidence was something that grew on set, and it's continuing to ebb and flow. It wasn't like, 'Oh yeah, I got this!'"

The actress "had an interesting relationship with playing (Supergirl)," describing it as "meta." However, when she got into the swing of things, Alcock revealed that she "saw a lot of [herself]" in the character:

"I had an interesting relationship with playing her. It was kinda meta. Her inability or want to be a hero... and then her resolve. I think I surprisingly saw a lot of myself."

In the past, Milcock has gone on record saying that she read the Woman of Tomorrow comic book story in preparation for the film, since the movie is a rather faithful adaptation of that story. However, she revealed that she did not read any other Supergirl comics because "the overwhelm of information and options and expectations" would have affected her own performance:

"You know what, I didn't. Please don't hate me for saying that. But I could just see how the overwhelm of information and options and expectations wouldn't have allowed me to access a place of truth. At the end of the day, that's the heart and soul of my job."

When Will Supergirl Return in the DCU?

As mentioned, Supergirl has not seen any success at the box office, meaning that fans likely won't be seeing another solo film featuring the character anytime soon. However, one of the great things about the DCU is that it is an interconnected universe, meaning characters can make appearances in films that don't have their name in the title.

Because David Corenswet's Superman appeared in Supergirl, the end of the film set up that Supergirl would be returning in a future DCU project. Luckily for Kara fans, Alcock already confirmed that she will be featured in Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel that will be released in 2027.

Alcock being in Man of Tomorrow wouldn't be a surprise, but after that movie is released, she will have been showcased in three DCU films. That indicates that Gunn views Supergirl as extremely important to the entirety of the DCU, which likely means that she will be showing up in other projects in the future as well.