James Gunn’s New Wonder Woman Post Might Have Confirmed Supergirl’s Next 2 DCU Movies

James Gunn’s new Wonder Woman post might have given away Supergirl’s next two movies in the DCU. The DC Studios co-CEO shared an intriguing artwork on his Instagram story just days before Milly Alcock’s Supergirl hits theaters, and many treated it as a clue about where Kara Zor-El heads next. Gunn and partner Peter Safran have shaped the new DC Universe since taking over DC Studios in late 2022, and fans have learned to follow their posts, especially Gunn's, closely since they often contain important teases.

Supergirl's next two movies appear to be Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel due July 9, 2027, and the studio’s in-development Wonder Woman reboot. DC Studios already confirmed Kara plays a major part in that 2027 film. The Wonder Woman link is newer, stemming from a string of hints that surfaced in the past couple of weeks.

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The first hint about a second film came from Lars Winther, an executive producer on Supergirl. Speaking at the movie’s premiere (via THR), Winther made clear that Kara’s run does not stop with Man of Tomorrow, noting that "she's a big part" of the next film:

"We have Man of Tomorrow, and we already know what the next movie’s going to be after that, and she’s a big part of that."

Gunn’s post arrived in the same window. On his Instagram story, the filmmaker shared artwork pairing Wonder Woman with Zala Jor-El, the Kryptonian sent to Amazonia to be raised. The image promoted an upcoming comic, Dark Knights of Steel II, but the timing stood out, surfacing right as Supergirl headed to theaters. Fans read the pairing as a wink at the DCU’s plans for Wonder Woman and Supergirl.

James Gunn

For Man of Tomorrow itself, Gunn made clear how much Kara matters. During Supergirl’s press run, he told ExtraTV that the rift between Alcock’s hero and David Corenswet’s Superman is "a big part of this movie and then an even bigger part of Man of Tomorrow." That tension gives Kara a reason to keep showing up as the universe grows.

Also, the Wonder Woman film is being written by Ana Nogueira, another sign of where Kara appears next. The highly rated DC scribe wrote the Supergirl script, her first produced feature, and Gunn gave her the DCU’s Wonder Woman reboot, too. Gunn trusts Nogueira enough that he also handed her a live-action Teen Titans movie before asking her to focus on Wonder Woman first.

Will Featuring Supergirl in a Wonder Woman Movie Actually Work?

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So the real question is whether putting Kara in a Wonder Woman movie would actually work. The idea looks tidy on paper, yet a crossover only helps if it serves both heroes. Diana’s reboot needs to stand as its own story, and Kara needs a reason to be there beyond a cameo. Whether the pairing pays off depends on how Nogueira handles it.

There is a good chance that it could, though. Diana and Kara share an obvious bond. Both are outsiders with great power and a firm moral code, which gives a writer plenty to work with. A scene between them could play as mentor and student, a pairing familiar from the comics. Gunn is also assembling the DCU as a single connected story, so a guest spot wouldn’t be the worst thing, as long as it's done well.

The risks are just as big as the positives. Wonder Woman is a full reboot, with a new actress stepping in after Gal Gadot. That film needs room to introduce its lead and prove she can carry her own story. A famous co-star could take the attention away from her. However, the comic book characters share their appearances with many others on the page, and that usually works fine. Translating that into live-action is much harder, but there's nothing a good script and director cannot pull off.