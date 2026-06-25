DC Reveals First Look at 'Kryptonite' Sun In James Gunn's DCU

Marketing for the upcoming Supergirl film finally revealed the movie's green sun that will heavily affect the story's plot and Supergirl's powers. Supergirl is just around the corner, which means that the marketing campaign for the film is in the home stretch. Last-minute trailers, clips, and more are continuing to introduce fans to new elements of the project right before its release, and the latest of those finally gave everyone a first look at the Kryptonite sun that Kara Zor-El will have to fight through.

Warner Bros.' official Argentinian YouTube channel recently shared a 75-second feature video about the making of Supergirl, specifically talking about how the film drew inspiration from the Woman of Tomorrow comic story. The clip particularly featured side-by-side comparisons of official shots from the movie and comic panels that those shots drew inspiration from, or brought to life directly.

DC Studios

Specifically, at the 1:00 mark of the video, Warner Bros. included a comparison shot that showcased Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El and Eve Ridley's Ruthye Knoll on one side, and Kara and Ruthye from the comics on the other. Most notably, the pair are on a planet that has a green sun on the horizon, and it appears as though Kara is lying on the ground, weakened.

This shot is the first time DC Studios has revealed its universe's version of the green sun from DC Comics, which essentially acts the same way Kryptonite does in that it severely weakens and hurts Kryptonians like Supergirl and Superman.

DC Studios

In the shot from the movie, it looks as though Kara is too weak to even get up off the ground, as the sun is draining her powers and her physical energy.

DC Comics

As mentioned, this part of the story is a direct copy from the Woman of Tomorrow comics, as in that comic series, Ruthye and Kara end up on a planet called Barenton, which more or less acts as a prison for Supergirl. The green sun is essentially a giant ball of Kryptonite, meaning it severely depletes her powers.

DC Comics

The comics explain that Barenton was created specifically as a trap for Superman (who will appear in Supergirl), which is how Kara was familiar with it. When the Man of Steel was trapped there, he simply waited until the sun set, and then he was able to leave the planet.

DC Comics

However, he only had to wait 45 minutes for the sun to set, so he got pretty lucky. Ruthye and Supergirl still had 10 hours before sunset, meaning they had a long road ahead of them.

DC Comics

It is also worth noting that, in the comics, Barenton was also full of vicious monsters. Because the green sun weakened and made Kryptonians vulnerable, the monsters were there to essentially finish Superman and Supergirl off.

It is unclear just how close the movie will follow the comics. For example, Supergirl and Ruthye may not be trapped there for 10 hours like in the comics, and the monsters may not play as big a role.

However, the recently released feature for the making of the film did prove that they will visit Barenton (or at least another planet directly inspired by Barenton) and that it will have a green sun that will weaken Kara greatly.

DC Studios

Other pieces of marketing for the movie have featured Kara in her weakened state. For instance, the trailers have featured shots where Kara's eyes look tired, her skin is pale, and there are dark veins showing through her skin.

These shots are likely set on that exact same planet and showcase Kara in her weakened state from the Kryptonite sun. Based on the movie's marketing, it seems as though the Kryptonite sun and Kara in her weakened state will play a major role in the film and could take up a substantial amount of the runtime.

The full feature for Supergirl can be seen below:

Will Supergirl Copy Other Elements of Woman of Tomorrow?

The recently released feature about the inspiration Supergirl is drawing from Woman of Tomorrow proves that the film will go as far as to directly bring to life some comic panels, seemingly word-for-word in some cases. This makes total sense because the movie is entirely based on the comic series, but the feature proved that the movie will, in some cases, be more like a live-action film version of the comics.

This means that, most likely, the rest of the film will also look like the Barenton scene in that it will include dialogue, important moments, and even replicated camera angles and shots of comic panels.

Supergirl was originally titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow before DC Studios dropped the Woman of Tomorrow part of the name (likely due to the Superman sequel being titled Man of Tomorrow), so it is no surprise that it will closely follow the storyline and details of the comic series.