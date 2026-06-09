Inside Supergirl Movie's Massive Marketing Campaign - All 15 Major Collabs (KFC, Ulta & More)

Supergirl will be flying into theaters on June 26, but fans have already seen Milly Alcock's face everywhere, as the marketing campaign for the upcoming movie has brought collaborations between DC Studios and some of the biggest companies in the world. Supergirl will be the second major theatrical release in James Gunn's new DCU, and will continue the story that 2025's Superman began. The film will star Alcock as the titular character, but will also bring back David Corenswet as the Man of Steel himself.

DC is one of the biggest names in entertainment, so the fact that there is a new interconnected on-screen universe still trying to get itself lifted off the ground, that means it is looking for some help from some of the world's most popular brands. Superman had a huge marketing campaign in 2025 prior to its release, and Supergirl is no different. The movie's $200+ million budget means that it will need to pull in a hefty amount of money at the worldwide box office, but maybe some of the collabs between DC Studios and these brands will give it a boost.

For reference, fans have seen marketing for Supergirl from over a dozen major names in nearly every industry, from makeup to fast food chains and even to dog treats. Most likely, DC Studios is looking at its box office projections for Supergirl and sees that the film needs a bit of a boost. Extra marketing is never a bad thing, because it gets more eyes on the product, but that comes with some large price tags as well. However, one thing can't be disputed, and that is the fact that DC is doing everything it can to make sure Supergirl is a success.

Every Major Marketing Collab For DC Studios' Supergirl Movie

Ulta

Ulta

Ulta is one of the biggest retailers of beauty products in the world, and it is currently in the midst of a summer marketing campaign with DC Studios for Supergirl. This particular campaign features Milly Alcock (who will be portraying Supergirl in the film) in a traditional filmed commercial, which is playing on linear TV and social media, as well as in theaters and on streaming services. Ulta has also created specific collabs with beauty product lines like Joico, OPI, and Sol de Jainero, where customers can purchase special curated styles inspired by the film, such as Power Glam, Iconic Shimmer, and Grunge Romance.

AMC

AMC Theatres

In 2025, DC Studios and Warner Bros. partnered with AMC Theatres to promote Superman, and that collaboration must have been fruitful, because the brands are working together once again for Supergirl. Specifically, AMC employees have been spotted wearing official t-shirts with the Supergirl logo on it, and the theater chain is running a special promotion where if customers see Supergirl in IMAX on June 25 and June 26, they will receive a free collectible comic book of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the story the film is based on.

KFC

KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is officially partnering with DC Studios to promote Supergirl until the film is in theaters. Specifically, KFC has a Supergirl-themed meal, which comes with chicken tenders, French fries, and a specialty drink. Customers can also get three new sauces called "Ruthie's Sweet Chili Revenge," "Supergirl's Solar Honey Mustard," and "Lobo's Wild Ranch." Additionally, each meal comes with one of five collectibles, which are small figures of characters from the film.

Carlo Rino

Carlo Rino

Contemporary fashion brand Carlo Rino (which specializes in bags) also teamed up with DC Studios for Supergirl. Black and red backpacks with Supergirl theming on them are available for purchase, as are wristlets with official branding.

Cinemex

Cinemex

Cinemex is a Mexican theater chain that is bringing official Supergirl merchandise to fans. Specifically, the chain is offering special Supergirl cups and a Krypto plushy to customers to help promote the film.

LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM

South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM is even getting in on the Supergirl action by releasing a remixed version of their hit song, "Celebrate." Specifically, this new mix is called "Supergirl's Version," and swaps out some of the original instrumentals with more techno-style sounds.

Finchcare

Finchcare

Finchcare is a brand that specializes in plushes specifically designed to be self-care pets that promote mental health. The brand recently released a teaser where it showed a plush wearing a Supergirl outfit and a blonde wig that closely resembled Milly Alcock's hairstyle in the upcoming film.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery

Everyone loves ice cream, so DC Studios and Cold Stone Creamery partnered up to bring two new treats to DC fans to celebrate the release of Supergirl. Specifically, Cold Stone is offering a milkshake called "Supergirl's Popcorn Supernova Shake," which is Kettle Corn Ice Cream with Caramel Corn, topped with Whipped Topping and Supergirl Sprinkles. In addition, Cold Stone has an ice cream bowl called "Supergirl's Cosmic Kettle Corn Creation," which has Kettle Corn Ice Cream, Caramel Corn, Caramel, and Supergirl Sprinkles.

Milk Bone

Milk Bone

Krypto played a major role in Superman, and he will be returning to have an even more extensive part in Supergirl, as he is technically Kara's dog. Unsurprisingly, the dog treat company, Milk Bone, partnered with DC Studios to release Krypto-themed dog treat boxes in support of the movie, and the brand even released a crossover commercial between Milk Bone and Supergirl.

Revolve

Revolve

Revolve is a popular brand that sells designer fashion, and it even has its own festival. Recently, at the festival, Revolve had a pop-up booth called the Intergalactic Rest Stop, which was themed entirely around Supergirl. Specifically, Revolve had Supergirl apparel, games, and more.

OPI

OPI

Nail polish brand OPI recently collaborated with DC Studios and Warner Bros. to help promote Supergirl, and what came out of the partnership was a Milly Alcock-led nail polish campaign with six specifically curated colors of polish that each scream Supergirl. Specifically, customers can get orange, red, blue, gold, silver, and hot pink nail polishes from OPI with the Supergirl logo on them, and the colors are certainly bold, just like Kara.

Booster Juice

Booster Juice

Just like how everyone likes ice cream, everyone also likes juice and smoothies, so it is not a surprise that DC Studios collabed with Booster Juice, a Canadian juice and smoothie bar company. To celebrate the release of the upcoming film, Booster Juice has created Supergirl-themed cups and a new smoothie flavor called "Superpower Smoothie."

Hip Pop

Hip Pop

Fiber-filled fruity soda brand Hip Pop also joined the fray with Supergirl collabs, as it partnered with the film to bring customers two brand-new themed cans of soda. One comes in a yellow can and is called "Yellow Sun Lemonade," while the other is in a blue can and is branded "Berries & Cherries." Despite the cans being different colors, they still have the Hip Pop logo on them, and they both feature Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El and the Supergirl logo.

GT's SYNERGY Kombucha

GT's SYNERGY Kombucha

GT's SYNERGY is a popular kombucha brand that has come out with four specific flavors in collaboration with Supergirl. One flavor is called "Guava Goodness," and features Alcock's Kara on the bottle, while another is labeled "Peach Paradise," and showcases Eve Ridley's Ruthye Knoll. The third flavor has Krypto on the bottle, and it is called "Mystic Mango." Then, there is a flavor called "Trilogy," which has all three of those heroes on the bottle.

Chanel

Milly Alcock made an appearance at CinemaCon 2026 to promote the upcoming Supergirl movie, and when she showed up, she had on a blue, red, and yellow Chanel top that had the Chanel logo in the middle of the shield that usually contains the Superman/Supergirl logos. For reference, Alcock's outfit can be seen below: