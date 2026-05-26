Supergirl 2026 TV Spot Shows Off Kara’s Super Speed

A fresh TV spot for the upcoming Supergirl film put Kara Zor-El's lightning-fast super speed on full display. Set to hit theaters on June 26, the James Gunn-produced DCU entry is directed by Craig Gillespie and stars Milly Alcock, who first appeared in Superman. The film will see Kara face off against the villainous Krem, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, with the beloved Kryptonian pup Krypto once again along for the ride.

Milly Alcock's action as Supergirl was shown in a new TV spot for the upcoming DCU film. One moment in particular generated a lot of reactions and buzz online. Early in the footage, Kara is shown floating in space, clearly fueled by a nearby yellow sun, squaring up face-to-face with an enemy spaceship.

DC Studios

As three blue laser blasts hurl toward her at lightning-fast speeds, Kara uses her super speed, dashing swiftly to avoid any damage.

DC Studios

This is the first time in the DCU, between Superman and the trailers so far for Supergirl, that fans have gotten a glance at just how fast Kara is. Not to mention, she then uses her iconic laser vision to deflect another blue beam in the same scene.

DC Studios

Filled with the most action to date, this new one-minute advertisement also showed more from what's believed to be the final battle, breaking out an acrobatic aerial kick against one of Krem's henchmen.

DC Studios

The moment in space against the ship, where Kara is speed blipping away from the lasers, also seems to be new for the DCU, as no scene in Superman had Clark moving with the same level of quick-twitch agility.

With Alcock's Kara confirmed to have a role in the Superman follow-up Man of Tomorrow, perhaps this is the first indication of how the two Kryptonian crime-fighters will have similar yet distinct fighting styles and abilities.

In Superman, Clark uses many of the typical powers fans know and love: super strength, flight, laser vision, and even a memorable moment with super breath, saving Krypto and Baby Joey from the black hole.

Even with all of that, many viewers and fans saw the 2025 version of Superman as nerfed compared to the likes of Christopher Reeve or Henry Cavill. Superman director James Gunn addressed this directly, saying that, as the DCU grows, he didn't want to have "one guy who was so much stronger than anybody."

A similar sentiment from Gunn would surely be shared with Kara, as he likely doesn't want any character to seem too powerful, especially in the early stages of DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

David Corenswet's Superman will appear in Supergirl, but don't expect him to show off any new moves. The entirety of his role is expected to be through flashbacks to Kara arriving on Earth and through video calls with his cousin.

On top of Kal-El being in Supergirl, fans can expect the best look at Gunn's version of Krypton yet, as David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham play Kara's parents. The film shows a time before the destruction of Krypton, the temporary safe haven of Argo City, and addresses the trauma of Kara's memories of her lost world.

As a personal journey alongside Eve Ridley's Ruthye, it seems Kara will fully embrace her superpowers by the movie's climax, when fans will likely see the best Supergirl action yet.

The full spot can be seen below:

How Supergirl Ranks Among DCU Characters

DC Studios

With Supergirl flying into theaters soon, audiences will almost certainly leave with a much clearer picture of where Kara sits in the DCU's power hierarchy, and the answer is right below Superman himself.

While Ultraman (a Superman clone), Guy Gardner (a Green Lantern), and The Engineer (a Nanite-infused super weapon) have all demonstrated extraordinary power so far in the DCU, none of them carry the same raw Kryptonian foundation that makes Clark the franchise's apex. Kara does. She shares every biological advantage that makes Superman nearly untouchable, and her film is expected to put those abilities, including super speed, to the test.

Even Circe's formidable goddess-level magic from Creature Commandos, which gives her a unique edge against physical powerhouses, will likely still rank below Supergirl after she rises to the challenge in her solo film.

What makes Kara's DCU power ranking especially significant is the narrative weight it carries heading into 2027's Man of Tomorrow. With Gunn confirming that Supergirl takes place between Superman and Man of Tomorrow, Kara's story will directly lead into the event-level team-up required to face Brainiac, a threat so massive it requires Superman, Lex Luthor, John Stewart, Hawkgirl, and more working in unison.